LAN vs LEI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Vitality T20 Blast, Match 6

The sixth match of the Vitality T20 Blast will see Lancashire (LAN) squaring off against Leicestershire (LEI) at Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday, May 25. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the LAN vs LEI Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Lancashire won their last match against Derbyshire by four wickets. Leicestershire, on the other hand, will be playing their first match of the competition.

Leicestershire will give it their all to win the match, but Lancashire are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

LAN vs LEI Match Details

The sixth match of the Vitality T20 Blast will be played on May 25 at Old Trafford in Manchester. The game is set to commence at 5.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

LAN vs LEI, Match 6

Date and Time: May 25, 2023, 5.00 pm IST

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers, especially pacers. Batters who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch.

LAN vs LEI Form Guide

LAN - W

LEI - Will be Playing their first match

LAN vs LEI Probable Playing XI

LAN Playing XI

No injury updates.

Luke Wells, George Bell (wk), Steven Croft (c), Colin de Grandhomme, Rob Jones, Daryl Mitchell, Matt Parkinson, Luke Wood, Tom Hartley, Tom Bailey, and Danny Lamb.

LEI Playing XI

No injury updates.

Nick Welch, Scott Steel, Rishi Patel, Peter Handscomb (wk), Sam Evans, Colin Ackermann (c), Wiaan Mulder, Arron Lilley, Ed Barnes, Naseem Shah, and Chris Wright.

LAN vs LEI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

P Handscomb

P Handscomb is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. G Bell is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Croft

L Wells and S Croft are the two best batters to pick for the Dream11 team. S Steel played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

D Mitchell

C De Grandhomme and D Mitchell are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. W Mulder is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

L Wood

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Parkinson and L Wood. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. C Wright is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

LAN vs LEI match captain and vice-captain choices

P Handscomb

P Handscomb will bat in the top order and is in red-hot form, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

L Wood

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make L Wood your captain or vice-captain as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for LAN vs LEI, Match 6

L Wood

P Handscomb

M Parkinson

W Mulder

D Mitchell

Lancashire vs Leicestershire Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Lancashire vs Leicestershire Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: P Handscomb

Batters: S Croft, L Wells, S Steel

All-rounders: C De Grandhomme, W Mulder, D Mitchell, C Ackermann

Bowlers: L Wood, M Parkinson, N Shah

Lancashire vs Leicestershire Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: P Handscomb

Batters: L Wells

All-rounders: C De Grandhomme, W Mulder, D Mitchell, C Ackermann, D Lamb

Bowlers: L Wood, M Parkinson, C Wright, E Barnes

Poll : 0 votes