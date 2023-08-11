LAN vs LEI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, and Pitch Report for Royal London One Day Cup, Match 32

Lancashire (LAN) will take on Leicestershire (LEI) in the 32nd match of the Royal London One Day Cup 2023 at Old Trafford in Manchester on Friday, August 11.

Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the LAN vs LEI Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

Lancashire have had two of their three games abandoned due to rain in this tournament. They have won one match and are currently in the second spot in the points table.

Leicestershire have two of their three matches and are currently at the third spot in the table owing to a worse net run rate than their opposition.

The two teams are searching for a win in order to claim the top spot in the points table.

LAN vs LEI Match Details

The 32nd match of the Royal London One Day Cup will be played on August 11 at Old Trafford in Manchester. The match will commence at 6.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: LAN vs LEI, 32nd Match, Royal London One Day Cup

Date and Time: August 11, 2023, Friday; 6.30 pm IST

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

LAN vs LEI Probable Playing XIs

LAN Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

LAN Probable Playing XI

George Lavelle, Matthew Hurst (wk), George Bell, Josh Bohannon, Dane Vilas, Keaton Jennings (c), Tom Aspinwall, George Balderson, Jack Blatherwick, Tom Bailey, and Jack Morley.

LEI Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

LEI Probable Playing XI

Peter Handscomb, L Kimber, L Hill, R Patel, S Budinger, Colin Ackermann, Wian Mulder, T Scriven, J Hull, R Walker, and C Wright.

LAN vs LEI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - Peter Handsocomb (Avg Points - 99.67)

Peter Handscomb is a stable top-order batter, who likes to score runs on a consistent basis. Handscomb will be a key pick for the fantasy contests of this match.

Batter - Josh Bohannon (129 Points in 1 Match)

Josh Bohannon looked in great touch in the previous match. He has hit good form pretty early in the tournament and will be looking to ride on this momentum. For this match, he is one of the top batters pick.

All-rounder - Wiaan Mulder (Avg Points - 133.67)

Wiaan Mulder has delivered with both the bat and the ball in this edition of the Royal London One-Day Cup. He is scoring runs on a consistent basis and is also picking up wickets at crucial junctures. Mulder will be a prime pick for this game.

Bowler - Josh Hull (Avg Points - 68.33)

Josh Hull was outstanding with the ball in the last game. He has hit a great wicket-taking form in the match and will try to continue it further. With the kind of form that he has behind him, Hull should be a key choice in this match.

LAN vs LEI match captain and vice-captain choices

Wiaan Mulder

Wiaan Mulder has been an all-rounder in the true sense of the term in this tournament. He has been pretty consistent with his performances with both the bat and the ball. Mulder will be a great choice as the captain or the vice-captain for this match.

Josh Bohannon

Josh Bohannon has started off the tournament with a brilliant knock. He is in good touch and will be a great choice to multiply points in this game.

Five Must-Picks for LAN vs LEI, Match 32

Peter Handscomb

Josh Bohannon

S Budinger

Wiaan Mulder

Josh Hull

LAN vs LEI Match Expert Tips

The wicket will be a good one for batting. Batters and all-rounders will be the best picks for the match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more fantasy tips, click here.

LAN vs LEI Dream11 Prediction, Match 32, Head-to-head Team

LAN vs LEI Dream11 Prediction, Match 32, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: Peter Handscomb

Batters: R Patel, Josh Bohannon, S Budinger, Dane Vilas

All-rounders: Colin Ackermann, Wiaan Mulder, G Balderson

Bowlers: J Blatherwick, Josh Hull, J Morley

LAN vs LEI Dream11 Prediction, Match 32, Grand League Team

LAN vs LEI Dream11 Prediction, Match 32, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: Peter Handscomb

Batters: R Patel, Josh Bohannon, S Budinger, Dane Vilas

All-rounders: Colin Ackermann, Wiaan Mulder, G Balderson

Bowlers: J Blatherwick, Josh Hull, J Morley