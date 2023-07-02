LAN vs NOR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English T20 Blast match – July 2, 2023

The 121st match of the Vitality T20 Blast, 2023 is scheduled to take place between Lancashire and Northamptonshire at Old Trafford Cricket Ground on Sunday, July 2, commencing at 07:00 pm IST.

In four of their last five games, Lancashire batted first and posted totals of over 170 on three occasions and a score of above 160. Jos Buttler has been in scintillating form, smashing a few half-centuries and falling short of a well-deserved hundred.

With three victories in their previous five games, Northamptonshire have played almost equally as Lancashire in recent games. One of the factors contributing to their recent successes was the fact that their openers scored over 250 runs in their previous five matches.

Their winning formula this season has been the Northamptonshire bowlers who have performed consistently and limited the opposition to modest scores in their chases.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the LAN vs NOR game.

Squads for LAN vs NOR

Lancashire squad

Liam Livingstone (c), Tom Aspinwall, Tom Bailey, George Bell, Jack Blatherwick, Jos Buttler, Steven Croft, Colin De Grandhomme, Tom Hartley, Rob Jones, Daryl Mitchell, Matt Parkinson, Phil Salt, Dane Vilas, Luke Wells, and Luke Wood.

Northamptonshire

Chris Lynn, Alex Russell, David Willey(c), Justin Broad, Emilio Gay, Freddie Heldreich, Lewis McManus, Ben Sanderson, James Sales, AJ Tye, Tom Taylor, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Graeme White, and Saif Zaib.

Following are the three players you can pick as the captain or vice-captain for the upcoming LAN vs NOR game.

#3 Jos Buttler (LAN) – 9 credits

One of the finest wicketkeeper-batters in white ball cricket, Jos Buttler is easily a captaincy choice in your LAN vs NOR without an iota of doubt. Coming in late within eight games only, he has left his mark on his team with his prolific glove work and destructive batting at the top.

Jos has amassed 281 runs in 8 matches with the highest score of 83 and three half-centuries to his name already!

#2 Daryl Mitchell (LAN) - 9 credits

With an astounding strike rate of 163.33, Daryl Mitchell has scored an astonishing 392 runs in 12 games. He has not only succeeded with the bat but has also greatly benefited with the ball. He has amassed 11 wickets, shown off his all-around skills, and added a new element to his game.

Mitchell has established himself as an essential member of his squad because of his regular ability to score runs and take wickets.

His performances put him in a great position to be your LAN vs NOR Dream11 team captain or vice-captain.

#1 David Willey (NOR) - 9 Credits

David Willey is a talented all-around player with the capacity to alter the dynamics of the match at any time. The seasoned English all-rounder has a strike rate of around 120 and 225 runs in 13 games.

In addition to his batting, Willey has a bowling record of 15 wickets with an amazing economy rate of 7.33. He is a good choice for your Dream11 team as either the vice-captain or the captain for the LAN vs NOR match.

