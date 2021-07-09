LAN vs NOR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 Blast match - July 9th, 2021

Lancashire are set to play against Northamptonshire in a North Group match of the T20 Blast 2021 to be held at Old Trafford in Manchester on Friday.

Lancashire started the tournament with three wins in their first four games. However, their campaign has fallen apart since then. After their nine-run defeat at the hands of Yorkshire, Lancashire are placed sixth in the points table.

Northamptonshire, meanwhile, are in a similar position to their opponents as they are in seventh place in the table. However, having beaten Leicestershire and Durham, the team should be in a positive frame of mind.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team ahead of the T20 Blast 2021 fixture.

#3 Finn Allen

Finn Allen has been impressive for Lancashire in the ongoing edition of the T20 Blast. The right-hander from New Zealand has scored 245 runs at an average of 27.22 and a reasonable strike rate of 138.41.

He has had a dry run of late, having scored only 48 runs in his team’s last four matches. But keeping his class in mind, Allen can be expected to produce a knock of substance against Northamptonshire.

#2 Ricardo Vasconcelos

Ricardo Vasconcelos is currently the leading run-scorer for Northamptonshire in the 2021 T20 Blast. The 23-year-old has scored 322 runs at an average of 35.77 with a strike rate of 118.81, though it’s a tad on the lower side.

In his team’s last two outings, Vasconcelos had scores of 30 and 60. Being a wicketkeeper, he has also taken six catches and stumped two batters.

#1 Steven Croft

Lancashire's Steven Croft hasn’t disappointed until now in the ongoing edition of the T20 Blast. The 36-year-old has been in decent form, having racked up 200 runs from 10 games at an average and a strike rate of 40 and 129.03 respectively.

Although he is yet to score a half-century, Croft has scored usefully in the 40s. He can be a handy addition to your Dream11 team for the upcoming T20 Blast game.

