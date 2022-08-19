LAN vs NOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for English One Day Cup 2022, Group B match

Lancashire (LAN) will take on Northamptonshire (NOR) in the 54th match of the English One Day Cup 2022 at Stanley Park in Blackpool on Friday.

Lancashire are in great form, sitting second in the points table after winning four of their six games. They beat Glamorgan by nine wickets before losing to Hamptonshire. Luke Wells is in fine form, contributing with both bat and ball.

Northamptonshire, meanwhile, are having a bad run in the competition, having lost their last two games. They will look to perform as a unit to get their campaign back on track.

LAN vs NOR Probable Playing XIs

LAN

Keaton Jennings (c), Luke Wels, Josh Bohannon, Steven Croft, Rob Jones, George Balderson, George Lavelle (wk), Danny Lamb, Tom Bailey, Will Williams, Liam Hurt

NOR

Ricardo Vasconcelos, Emilio Gay, Will Young (c), Saif Zaib, Lewis McManus (wk), James Sales, Gus Miller, Brandon Glover, Ben Sanderson, Jack White, Alex Russell

Match Details

Match: LAN vs NOR, English One Day Cup 2022, Match 54th

Date and Time: August 19, 2022; 03:30 pm IST

Venue: Stanley Park, Blackpool

Pitch Report

The pitch at Stanley Park in Blackpool is conducive to batters. However, as the game progresses, it slows down, bringing spinners into play. Anything over 280 could be a par score here.

Today’s LAN vs NOR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Lewis McManus: He bats in the middle order and is expected to play a key role in this game. He has scored 169 runs at an average of 33.80 in five games in the tournament. He could be a crucial pick in your fantasy team.

Batters

Will Young: Young has scored 314 runs at an average of 62.80 in six games and could prove to be a valuable player in your fantasy team. Considering his off-break bowling prowess, he's a must-have player from Northamptonshire.

All-rounders

Luke Wells: Wells could provide some valuable points with both bat and ball. He has 194 runs at an impressive average of 38.80 in five games in this tournament and could be impactful in this match as well. He's also quite effective with his leg-break bowling, having taken seven wickets.

Bowlers

Jack White: White is one of the frontline bowlers for his team. He has picked up seven wickets at an average of 29.42 in just four games. He could prove to be a valuable pick in your LAN vs NOR Dream11 Fantasy team.

Three best players to pick in LAN vs NOR Dream11 prediction team

Liam Hurt (LAN): 293 points

Ben Sanderson (NOR): 171 points

Rob Jones (LAN): 298 points

Key stats for LAN vs NOR Dream11 prediction team

Saif Zaib - 184 runs in five games; batting average: 36.80.

Ricardo Vasconcelos: 220 runs in six games; batting average: 36.66.

Will Williams - Seven wickets in four games; bowling average: 17.28

LAN vs NOR Dream11 Prediction (English One Day Cup 2022)

LAN vs NOR Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Will Young, Saif Zaib, Lewis McManus, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Steven Croft, Luke Wels, Danny Lamb, Tom Bailey, Will Williams, Liam Hurt, Jack White.

Captain: Luke Wells. Vice-captain: Will Young.

LAN vs NOR Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Will Young, Saif Zaib, Lewis McManus, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Steven Croft, Luke Wels, Danny Lamb, Tom Bailey, Will Williams, Liam Hurt, Emilo Gay.

Captain: Luke Wells. Vice-captain: Saif Zaib.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav