LAN vs NOT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Royal London One Day Cup, Quarter-Final 2

Lancashire (LEI) will take on Nottinghamshire (KET) in the second quarter-final of the Royal London One Day Cup at Stanley Park in Blackpool on Friday (August 26). Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the LAN vs NOT Dream11 Fantasy prediction, playing XIs and the pitch report for the second quarter-final.

Lancashire have had a dominant group stage campaign. They have won five of their eight matches and have lost twice. With 11 points, they are second in the table, three points behind table-toppers Hampshire. Lancashire surprisingly lost their most recent game against Kent in a thrilling encounter that went right down to the wire.

Nottinghamshire finished third in Group A. They have also won five of their games and lost thrice. With 10 points, they were level on points with two other sides but managed to qualify from third position because of their NRR. Nottinghamshire are currently on a two-game winning run and have also defeated Surrey by eight wickets in their most recent match.

LAN vs NOT Match Details, Quarter-Final 2

The second quarter-final of the Royal London One Day Cup will be played on August 26 at Stanley Park in Blackpool. The match is set to take place at 3:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

LAN vs NOT, Royal London One Day Cup, Quarter-Final 2

Date and Time: 26th August, 2022, 3:30 pm IST

Venue: Stanley Park, Blackpool

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

LAN vs NOT Pitch Report

Stanley Park in Blackpool is great for batting and high scores are quite common here. In the only match that has been held here so far this season, both teams managed to breach the 370-run mark, which just goes to show how much it supports the batters.

Last 1 match (this season)

Matches won by batting first: 0

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 370

Average second innings score: 372

LAN vs NOT Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Lancashire: L-W-W-L-W

Nottinghamshire: W-W-L-W-L

LAN vs NOT probable playing 11s for today’s match

Lancashire Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Lancashire Probable Playing 11

Luke Wells, Keaton Jennings(c), Josh Bohannon, Steven Croft, Rob Jones, George Balderson, George Lavelle (wk), Danny Lamb, Liam Hurt, Tom Bailey, Jack Morley

Nottinghamshire Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Nottinghamshire Probable Playing 11

Soloman Budinger, Ben Slater, Matthew Montgomery, Haseeb Hameed(c), Lyndon James, Dane Schadendorf (wk), Liam Patterson-White, Brett Hutton, Zak Chappell, James Philip Henry Hayes, Fateh Singh

LAN vs NOT Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

George Lavelle (7 matches, 116 runs)

Although he hasn’t been in the best of form, George Lavelle will be looking to get back to his best. He has scored 116 runs so far.

Top Batter pick

Ben Slater (8 matches, 328 runs, Average: 54.66)

Ben Slater has done a tremendous job with the bat. He has scored 328 runs in eight matches at an average of 54.66 and a strike rate of over 94. Slater has scored three fifties.

Top All-rounder pick

Liam Patterson-White (6 matches, 126 runs and 11 wickets)

Liam Patterson-White has proven to be influential across departments for Nottinghamshire. He has scored 126 runs and has also taken 11 wickets thus far at an average of 20.72.

Top Bowler pick

Dane Paterson (7 matches, 10 wickets, Economy Rate: 6.15)

Dane Paterson has also scalped 10 wickets in seven games. He has an average of 32.40 and will be looking for more dismissals here.

LAN vs NOT match captain and vice-captain choices

Luke Wells

Luke Wells has been in astounding form with the bat. He has scored 278 runs at an average of close to 40 and at a strike rate of over 115. Wells has also taken nine wickets in seven games and he will be a tremendous captaincy pick for your LAN vs NOT Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Brett Hutton

Brett Hutton is the joint-highest wicket-taker in the competition, and has taken 19 scalps in eight matches at a startling average of 13.89 and an economy rate of 4.17.

5 Must-picks with players stats for LAN vs NOT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points Brett Hutton 19 wickets 734 points Luke Wells 278 runs and 9 wickets 700 points Liam Patterson-White 126 runs and 11 wickets 548 points Ben Slater 328 runs 445 points Sol Budinger 302 runs 435 points

LAN vs NOT match expert tips

You can also choose to have Brett Hutton as the captaincy pick of your LAN vs NOT Dream11 Fantasy Side because of the immense form he has been in.

LAN vs NOT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Quarter-Final 2, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: George Lavelle

Batters: Ben Slater, Sol Budinger, Keaton Jennings, Steven Croft

All-rounders: Luke Wells, Liam Patterson-White, Matt Montgomery

Bowlers: Brett Hutton, Dane Paterson, Tom Bailey

LAN vs NOT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Quarter-Final 2, Grand League

LAN vs NOT Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: George Lavelle

Batters: Ben Slater, Sol Budinger, Haseeb Hameed, Keaton Jennings

All-rounders: Luke Wells, Liam Patterson-White

Bowlers: Brett Hutton, Fateh Singh, Dane Paterson, Tom Bailey

