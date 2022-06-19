LAN vs NOT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 88

Lancashire will take on Nottinghamshire in the 88th match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2022 at Stanley Park in Blackpool on Sunday.

Lancashire have had a wonderful campaign in the Vitality T20 Blast so far this season. They have won six of their nine matches while another match has ended without a result. That has allowed them to collect 13 points and they are currently second in the North Group.

They trail leaders Northamptonshire by one point. Lancashire have lost their last two matches and will be desperate to return to winning ways.

Meanwhile, Nottinghamshire are still trying to find their footing in the competition. With three wins, four losses and one tie, they have seven points to their account. They occupy the seventh position in the standings and have lost three of their last four games.

LAN vs NOT Probable Playing 11 Today

LAN XI

Keaton Jennings, Josh Bohannon, Steven Croft, Dane Vilas (c & wk), Tim David, Rob Jones, Luke Wells, Danny Lamb, Tom Hartley, Richard Gleeson, Matthew Parkinson

NOT XI

Joe Clarke, Alex Hales, Ben Duckett, Samit Patel, Tom Moores (wk), Daniel Christian (c), Steven Mullaney, Calvin Harrison, Matthew Carter, Luke Fletcher, Dane Paterson

Match Details

LAN vs NOT, Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 88

Date and Time: June 19, 2022, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Stanley Park, Blackpool

Pitch Report

All the Vitality Blast 2022 matches held at this venue have been high-scoring encounters. The same trend is likely to continue as batters have managed to play shots all around the park.

A score of 180 is expected to be par at this venue and bowlers will have to be at their very best.

Today's LAN vs NOT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Tom Moores is an excellent choice for the wicket-keeper slot and he has been in great form with the bat in recent months.

Batters

Tim David has been crucial for his side and has been one of the most in-form T20 batters in the world in recent months. After dazzling in the PSL and IPL, he has also lit up the Vitality Blast and is the top-scorer for his side.

He has amassed 301 runs at a strike rate of 186.95 and should be the definite captaincy pick of your LAN vs NOT Dream11 fantasy team.

Alex Hales is an experienced campaigner and is difficult to stop once he gets going. He has collected 201 runs at a wonderful strike rate of over 218.

All-rounders

Samit Patel is an explosive all-rounder who has been in decent form. He has picked up seven wickets in the tournament so far.

Bowlers

Richard Gleeson is the leader of the Lancashire bowling unit and has been on fire this season. He has scalped 16 wickets in nine matches and is the joint third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament along with Jordan Thompson.

Luke Fletcher has done well for Nottinghamshire. He has picked up nine wickets in six matches and will be looking for a big performance here.

Top 5 best players to pick in LAN vs NOT Dream11 prediction team

Tim David (LAN) – 640 points

Richard Gleeson (LAN) – 571 points

Steven Croft (LAN) – 425 points

Samit Patel (NOT) – 370 points

Alex Hales (NOT) – 344 points

Important stats for LAN vs NOT Dream11 prediction team

Tim David: 301 runs

Richard Gleeson: 16 wickets

Steven Croft: 271 runs

Samit Patel: 7 wickets

Alex Hales: 201 runs

LAN vs NOT Dream11 Prediction Today

LAN vs NOT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tom Moores, Dane Vilas, Tim David, Steven Croft, Alex Hales, Joe Clarke, Samit Patel, Dan Christian, Richard Gleeson, Luke Fletcher, Matt Parkinson

Captain: Tim David, Vice-Captain: Alex Hales

LAN vs NOT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tom Moores, Dane Vilas, Tim David, Steven Croft, Alex Hales, Keaton Jennings, Samit Patel, Dan Christian, Richard Gleeson, Luke Fletcher, Tom Hartley

Captain: Richard Gleeson, Vice-Captain: Samit Patel.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far