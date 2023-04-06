LAN vs SUR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for County Championship 2023 Division 1 Match

Lancashire (LAN) will take on Surrey (SUR) in a Division One match of the County Championship 2023 at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday, April 6. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the LAN vs SUR Dream11 prediction.

Surrey and Lancashire were the two best teams of the 2022 season, but it was Surrey who finished at the top with 250 points and clinched the County Championship title.

Surrey returned with eight wins, one loss, and five draws last season. Meanwhile, Lancashire registered seven wins, one loss, and six draws as they finished second. Both teams will be eyeing a strong start to the 2023 season.

LAN vs SUR Match Details, County Championship 2023

The Division One match of the County Championship 2023 between Lancashire and Surrey will be played on April 5 at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester. The game is set to take place at 3:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

LAN vs SUR, County Championship 2023, Division One

Date & Time: April 5th 2023, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

LAN vs SUR Pitch Report

This will be the first match of the season at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester and there could be ample help on offer for the pacers. The spinners may also play a part in the latter stages of the game.

LAN vs SUR Probable Playing 11 today

Lancashire Team News

James Anderson and Saqib Mahmood are still not fully fit and are not available for this game. Colin de Grandhomme is likely to make his debut for Lancashire.

Lancashire Probable Playing XI: Luke Wells, Keaton Jennings, Josh Bohannon, Steven Croft, Dane Vilas (c), Colin de Grandhomme, George Bell (wk), George Balderson, Tom Bailey, Will Williams, Matthew Parkinson.

Surrey Team News

Sean Abbott is set to make his debut for Surrey.

Surrey Probable Playing XI: Rory Burns (c), Dom Sibley, Ryan Patel, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes (wk), Cameron Steel, Jordan Clark, Sean Abbott, Tom Lawes, Kemar Roach, Daniel Worrall.

Today’s LAN vs SUR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Ben Foakes

Ben Foakes had a solid season in 2022. The Surrey wicketkeeper-batter scored 586 runs at an average of 73.25, with three fifties and a hundred to his name. He also took 44 catches.

Top Batter Pick

Keaton Jennings

Keaton Jennings topped the run-scoring charts in the County Championship 2022 with 1233 runs at an average of 72.52. He smashed five centuries, including a triple hundred.

Top All-rounder Pick

Colin de Grandhomme

Colin de Grandhomme has been in good all-round form. The New Zealand all-rounder scored 315 runs and took nine wickets in five matches in the Plunket Shield 2022-23. He played in three County games for Surrey last season, scoring 88 runs and taking seven wickets.

Top Bowler Pick

Daniel Worrall

Daniel Worrall was quite consistent throughout the 2022 County season. The 31-year-old pacer took 39 wickets at an average of 24.15.

LAN vs SUR match captain and vice-captain choices

Ollie Pope

Ollie Pope was in top form in the County Championship last year. He aggregated 700 runs while averaging 70.00 across eight matches. He struck two hundreds and five half-centuries.

Tom Bailey

Tom Bailey returned with 52 wickets, including three fifers, at an average of 22.61 last season.

5 Must-picks with player stats for LAN vs SUR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Ollie Pope (SUR)

Keaton Jennings (LAN)

Daniel Worrall (SUR)

Ben Foakes (SUR)

Tom Bailey (LAN)

LAN vs SUR match expert tips

With this being the start of the season, the pacers could be the ones who could rule the roost. Thus, packing your Dream11 side with pacers could turn out to be a good option. Top-order batters can also be banked upon to get substantial scores.

LAN vs SUR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

LAN vs SUR Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Ben Foakes

Batters: Rory Burns, Keaton Jennings (vc), Ollie Pope (c), Steven Croft

All-rounder: Colin de Grandhomme

Bowlers: Daniel Worrall, Kemar Roach, Tom Bailey, Will Williams, Sean Abbott

LAN vs SUR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

LAN vs SUR Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Ben Foakes

Batters: Keaton Jennings, Ollie Pope, Luke Wells

All-rounders: Colin de Grandhomme, Ryan Patel

Bowlers: Daniel Worrall, Kemar Roach, Tom Bailey (vc), Will Williams, Sean Abbott (c)

Poll : 0 votes