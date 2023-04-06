LAN vs SUR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for County Championship 2023 Division 1 Match

Lancashire (LAN) will take on Surrey (SUR) in a Division One match of the County Championship 2023 at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday, April 6. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the LAN vs SUR Dream11 prediction.
Surrey and Lancashire were the two best teams of the 2022 season, but it was Surrey who finished at the top with 250 points and clinched the County Championship title.
Surrey returned with eight wins, one loss, and five draws last season. Meanwhile, Lancashire registered seven wins, one loss, and six draws as they finished second. Both teams will be eyeing a strong start to the 2023 season.
LAN vs SUR Match Details, County Championship 2023
The Division One match of the County Championship 2023 between Lancashire and Surrey will be played on April 5 at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester. The game is set to take place at 3:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
LAN vs SUR, County Championship 2023, Division One
Date & Time: April 5th 2023, 3:30 PM IST
Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester
LAN vs SUR Pitch Report
This will be the first match of the season at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester and there could be ample help on offer for the pacers. The spinners may also play a part in the latter stages of the game.
LAN vs SUR Probable Playing 11 today
Lancashire Team News
James Anderson and Saqib Mahmood are still not fully fit and are not available for this game. Colin de Grandhomme is likely to make his debut for Lancashire.
Lancashire Probable Playing XI: Luke Wells, Keaton Jennings, Josh Bohannon, Steven Croft, Dane Vilas (c), Colin de Grandhomme, George Bell (wk), George Balderson, Tom Bailey, Will Williams, Matthew Parkinson.
Surrey Team News
Sean Abbott is set to make his debut for Surrey.
Surrey Probable Playing XI: Rory Burns (c), Dom Sibley, Ryan Patel, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes (wk), Cameron Steel, Jordan Clark, Sean Abbott, Tom Lawes, Kemar Roach, Daniel Worrall.
Today’s LAN vs SUR Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Ben Foakes
Ben Foakes had a solid season in 2022. The Surrey wicketkeeper-batter scored 586 runs at an average of 73.25, with three fifties and a hundred to his name. He also took 44 catches.
Top Batter Pick
Keaton Jennings
Keaton Jennings topped the run-scoring charts in the County Championship 2022 with 1233 runs at an average of 72.52. He smashed five centuries, including a triple hundred.
Top All-rounder Pick
Colin de Grandhomme
Colin de Grandhomme has been in good all-round form. The New Zealand all-rounder scored 315 runs and took nine wickets in five matches in the Plunket Shield 2022-23. He played in three County games for Surrey last season, scoring 88 runs and taking seven wickets.
Top Bowler Pick
Daniel Worrall
Daniel Worrall was quite consistent throughout the 2022 County season. The 31-year-old pacer took 39 wickets at an average of 24.15.
LAN vs SUR match captain and vice-captain choices
Ollie Pope
Ollie Pope was in top form in the County Championship last year. He aggregated 700 runs while averaging 70.00 across eight matches. He struck two hundreds and five half-centuries.
Tom Bailey
Tom Bailey returned with 52 wickets, including three fifers, at an average of 22.61 last season.
5 Must-picks with player stats for LAN vs SUR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
Ollie Pope (SUR)
Keaton Jennings (LAN)
Daniel Worrall (SUR)
Ben Foakes (SUR)
Tom Bailey (LAN)
LAN vs SUR match expert tips
With this being the start of the season, the pacers could be the ones who could rule the roost. Thus, packing your Dream11 side with pacers could turn out to be a good option. Top-order batters can also be banked upon to get substantial scores.
LAN vs SUR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League
Wicketkeeper: Ben Foakes
Batters: Rory Burns, Keaton Jennings (vc), Ollie Pope (c), Steven Croft
All-rounder: Colin de Grandhomme
Bowlers: Daniel Worrall, Kemar Roach, Tom Bailey, Will Williams, Sean Abbott
LAN vs SUR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Ben Foakes
Batters: Keaton Jennings, Ollie Pope, Luke Wells
All-rounders: Colin de Grandhomme, Ryan Patel
Bowlers: Daniel Worrall, Kemar Roach, Tom Bailey (vc), Will Williams, Sean Abbott (c)
