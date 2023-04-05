LAN vs SUR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for County Championship Division One

The second game of the County Championship Division One will see the Lancashire (LAN) square off against Surrey (SUR) at Old Trafford in Manchester on Wednesday (April 5). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the LAN vs SUR Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

This will be the first match of the season for both the teams. They will be looking to start the season on a good note with a strong performance in the match.

LAN vs SUR Match Details

The second game of the County Championship Division One will be played on April 5 at Old Trafford in Manchester at 3.30 PM IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: LAN vs SUR, Match 2

Date and Time: April 5, 2023, 3.30 PM IST

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

LAN vs SUR, Pitch Report

The pitch at Old Trafford will favor the batters for most of the game. Bowlers who can hit a particular line and length on a consistent basis will be able to get something out of the wicket.

LAN vs SUR Probable Playing XIs

LAN Team/Injury News

Daryl Mitchell and Phil Salt will not be available for selection for the match.

LAN Probable Playing XI

Dane Vilas (wk), Keaton Jennings (c), Steven Croft, Luke Wells, Colin de Grandhomme, D Lamb, G Balderson/ T Bailey, James Anderson, Matt Parkinson, Saqib Mehmood, and Tom Hartley.

SUR Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

SUR Probable Playing XI

Rory Burns (c), Dom Sibley, Ben Foakes (wk), Ollie Pope, Jordan Clark, Ryan Patel, Sean Abbott, Kemar Roach, Dan Worrall, Dan Moriarty, and Gus Atkinson.

LAN vs SUR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Ben Foakes

The English international is a solid presence in the middle-order of Surrey. He has a very safe pair of hands behind the stumps and looks like the best wicketkeeper pick for the match.

Batter

Ollie Pope

Ollie Pope has international experience under his belt and will be a key member in Surrey's batting line-up. He will be their mainstay and also looks like the best pick from this category for this match.

All-rounder

Colin de Grandhomme

The Kiwi star can change the complexion of the match with the bat in the lower-middle order. CDG can also be very effective with his seam-up deliveries and pick-up valuable wickets. De Grandhomme is the best all-rounder pick for this match.

Bowler

James Anderson

If James Anderson is there in the red-ball squad, there is no way you can ignore him. Unarguably, Anderson is the best pick from the bowlers category for this match.

LAN vs SUR match captain and vice-captain choices

Ollie Pope

Ollie Pope is a technically sound middle-order batter. He will ensure solidity for the team and will be a very safe bet as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

James Anderson

James Anderson is the master of swing bowling in English conditions. Him playing and not finishing amongst wickets is a very rare occurance. Anderson looks like a very safe choice as the captain or vice-captain for the match.

5 Must-Picks for LAN vs SUR, Match 2

Ben Foakes

Rory Burns

Colin de Grandhome

Ollie Pope

James Anderson

LAN vs SUR, Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be good for batting throughout the duration of the match. But bowlers who are disciplined will also be effective on the wicket. Middle-order batters and bowlers who can bowl tight lines will be the best picks for the match.

LAN vs SUR Dream11 Prediction, Match 2, Head-to-head

Wicketkeepers: Dane Vilas, Ben Foakes

Batters: Rory Burns, Keaton Jennings, Ollie Pope

All-rounders: Colin de Grandhome, Danny Lamb

Bowlers: James Anderson, Kemar Roach, Sean Abbott, D Moriarty

LAN vs SUR Dream11 Prediction, Match 2, Grand League

