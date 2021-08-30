LAN vs WAS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report For English County Championship

The English County Championship 2021 has Lancashire taking on Warwickshire at Old Trafford in Manchester, starting on Monday.

Lancashire return to four-day cricket with the championship in their sights. However, they face a strong Warwickshire side filled with talented players, making for a great contest at Old Trafford.

LAN vs WAS Probable Playing 11 Today

LAN XI

Rob Jones, Luke Wells, Liam Livingstone, Josh Bohannon, Dane Vilas (c&wk), George Balderson, Steven Croft, Matt Parkinson, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Bailey and Danny Lamb

WAS XI

Dom Sibley, Will Rhodes (c), Sam Hain, Rob Yates, Chris Benjamin (wk), Matt Burgess, Tim Bresnan, Danny Briggs, Craig Miles, Liam Norwell and Chemar Holder

Match Details

LAN vs WAS, English Test County Championship 2021

Date and Time: 30th August 2021, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Pitch Report

A competitive game beckons at Old Trafford with help on offer for both the pacers and spinners. The ball should do a bit in the early stages with the batters having to bide their time in the middle. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play and prove to be a handful. Both teams will look to bowl first upon winning the toss and make good use of the conditions on offer.

Today’s LAN vs WAS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Dane Vilas: Lancashire captain Dane Vilas comes into this fixture on the back of some good form. With an eye for a big score in the middle order, Vilas is surely one to watch out for in this fixture.

Batsman

Sam Hain: Top-order batsman Sam Hain is one of the most highly-rated players on the English circuit. Although he hasn't been in the best of form in recent times, Sam Hain is certainly one to have in your fantasy team, given his potential.

All-rounder

Will Rhodes: Warwickshire captain Will Rhodes has been brilliant with both the bat and ball in the English Test County Championship. With the conditions also suiting the all-rounder, he is a must-have in your LAN vs WAS Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Matt Parkinson: Old Trafford should provide some help for the spinners, which is where Matt Parkinson comes into the fray. The leggie should get the ball to turn, making him a decent differential pick for your fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in LAN vs WAS Dream11 prediction team

Will Rhodes (WAS) - 56 points

Sam Hain (WAS) - 130 points

Liam Livingstone (LAN) - 26 points

Important Stats for LAN vs WAS Dream11 prediction team

Josh Bohannon: 559 runs in 10 matches, Bat Average: 55.90

Will Rhodes: 452 runs and 21 wickets in 10 matches, Bowl Average: 18.57

LAN vs WAS Dream11 Prediction Today

LAN vs WAS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Burgess, D Vilas, R Jones, D Sibley, S Hain, W Rhodes, L Wells, S Mahmood, M Parkinson, C Miles and D Briggs

Captain: W Rhodes. Vice-captain: M Parkinson

LAN vs WAS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Burgess, D Vilas, D Sibley, L Livingstone, S Hain, W Rhodes, L Wells, D Briggs, L Norwell, S Mahmood and M Parkinson

Captain: L Livingstone, Vice-captain: W Rhodes

