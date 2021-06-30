LAN vs WOR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 Blast match - July 1, 2021

Lancashire will lock horns with Worcestershire in the North Group match of the T20 Blast 2021 at Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday. Lancashire have had a rough outing in the T20 Blast ever since their last win over Derbyshire back on June 15.

The Dane Vilas-led team is currently placed sixth in the points table with eight points from nine matches. Meanwhile, Worcestershire must be high on confidence, especially after back-to-back wins over Durham and Leicestershire. They are placed fourth with a net run rate of -0.998.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as the captain or vice-captain in your Dream11 team for the T20 Blast 2021 match between Lancashire and Worcestershire.

#3 Riki Wessels

Riki Wessels has been one of the major run-scorers for Worcestershire in the T20 Blast 2021. The right-hander has scored 221 runs from eight matches at an average of 27.62 and a strike rate of 133.93.

In his team’s previous match against Leicestershire, Wessels notched a 34-ball knock of 46 runs with the help of one four and three sixes. His top score of 77 came against Yorkshire on June 23.

#2 Keaton Jennings

Keaton Jennings has been fairly impressive for Lancashire in the ongoing T20 Blast. In his maiden appearance in the tournament, the left-hander scored a 61-ball knock of 88 runs in a losing effort.

In Lancashire’s previous game against Nottinghamshire, Jennings scored 21 runs. Overall, the southpaw has scored 115 runs from three matches at an average of 38.33 and a strike rate of 126.37.

Brett D'Oliveira has been a prolific run-getter for Worcestershire in the T20 Blast. The 29-year-old has scored 247 runs from eight matches at an average of 35.28 and striking at a reasonable rate of 127.97.

Having already scored three half-centuries, D'Oliveira is currently the leading run-scorer for his team. He can also bowl handy leg-breaks and has an economy rate of 5.42 in the tournament.

