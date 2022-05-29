LAN vs WOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for T20 Blast 2022 Match

Lancashire (LAN) will take on Worcestershire (WOR) at Old Trafford in Manchester in the North Group of the T20 Blast 2022 on Sunday.

Lancashire had an eventful start to their T20 Blast campaign, almost nicking a game off a strong Yorkshire team. However, they will be keen to get their first win of the season against Worcestershire, who have lost both their games so far.

Blessed with perhaps the strongest middle order in the competition, Lancashire will start as the favourites. However, given Worcestershire's balance and depth, an even contest beckons at Old Trafford.

LAN vs WOR Probable Playing XIs

LAN

Phil Salt (wk), Keaton Jennings, Steven Croft, Liam Livingstone, Tim David, Dane Vilas (c), Danny Lamb, Luke Wood, Tom Hartley, Richard Gleeson and Matthew Parkinson.

WOR

Ed Pollock, Brett D'Oliviera, Jack Haynes, Colin Munro, Jake Libby, Ben Cox (c&wk), Ed Barnard, Matthew Waite, Dillon Pennington, Charlie Morris and Josh Baker.

Match Details

Game: LAN vs WOR, T20 Blast 2022, North Group.

Date and Time: May 29, 2022; 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester.

Pitch Report

The Old Trafford is generally a high-scoring venue with batters having a say in the outcome of games. There should be some extra pace and bounce early on for pacers. As the match progresses, the pitch could slow down and bring spinners into play. Both teams could prefer chasing onwinning the toss.

Today’s LAN vs WOR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Phil Salt: Salt is one of the most aggressive batters in the English circuit, capable of taking on any bowler in the powerplay. He has had a good start to his Lancs career, scoring a 41-ball 59 and will be keen to continue his fine form. With the conditions being good for batting, Salt is surely one to watch out for in this game.

Batters

Colin Munro: Munro, like Salt, has had a good start to his T20 Blast 2022 game, scoring a fine fifty at number four. The left-hander is known for his explosive batting. Given his experience and form, Munro should be a good addition in your LAN vs WOR Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Liam Livingstone: Livingstone has been the talk of the town for a few weeks now, given his IPL 2022 exploits. The English all-rounder has been in brilliant form with the bat, scoring runs for fun in the middle order. Also considering his bowling prowess on a track that suits spinners, he becomes a must-have in your LAN vs WOR Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Dillon Pennington: Pennington hasn't had the best of starts to his T20 Blast 2022 campaign, proving to be expensive in both his games so far. However, he's one of the best exponents of swing bowling and can more than hold his own at the death. With Pennington due for a big performance, he can be included in your LAN vs WOR Dream11 fantasy team.

Three best players to pick in LAN vs WOR Dream11 prediction team

Matt Parkinson(LAN)

Liam Livingstone (LAN)

Ed Barnard (WOR).

Key stats for LAN vs WOR Dream11 prediction team

Colin Munro - 66(43) vs Nottinghamshire in the previous T20 Blast 2022 match.

Phil Salt - 59(41) vs Yorkshire in the previous T20 Blast 2022 match.

Brett D'Oliveira - 2/24 vs Nottinghamshire in the previous T20 Blast 2022 match.

LAN vs WOR Dream11 Prediction Today (T20 Blast 2022)

LAN vs WOR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Phil Salt, Colin Munro, Tim David, Jack Haynes, Ed Barnard, Brett D'Oliveira, Liam Livingstone, Charlie Morris, Matthew Parkinson, Richard Gleeson and Dillon Pennington.

Captain: Phil Salt. Vice-Captain: Brett D'Oliveira.

LAN vs WOR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Phil Salt, Colin Munro, Tim David, Ed Pollock, Ed Barnard, Brett D'Oliveira, Liam Livingstone, Luke Wood, Matthew Parkinson, Richard Gleeson and Dillon Pennington.

Captain: Ed Pollock. Vice-Captain: Phil Salt.

Edited by Bhargav