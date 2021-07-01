LAN vs WOR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for T20 Blast - July 1, 2021

Lancashire and Worcestershire will lock horns in the North Group of T20 Blast at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday.

Lancashire haven't had a good season so far. They have already lost four matches and have just three wins. The side are reeling in the bottom half of the points table in the T20 Blast North Group and urgently require a couple of inspirational performances to make their way up.

Meanwhile, Worcestershire are in a relatively better position in the table with four wins and three defeats so far. They lost the plot in between with three back-to-back defeats but were quick to correct their mistakes on the field. The side now enter this match on the back of two consecutive wins and will aim to continue their winning momentum.

Worcestershire are favorites in this T20 Blast contest but Lancashire could spring a surprise if they can stitch together a good performance.

Squads to choose from

Lancashire

Dane Vilas, Finn Allen, George Balderson, Steven Croft, Alex Davies, Tom Hartley, Liam Hurt, Keaton Jennings, Rob Jones, Danny Lamb, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Parkinson, Luke Wells, Luke Wood

Worcestershire

Riki Wessels, Brett D'Oliveira, Jake Libby, Daryl Mitchell, Ben Cox, Ross Whiteley, Ed Barnard, Ben Dwarshuis, Ish Sodhi, Dillon Pennington, Charlie Morris, Thomas Charles Fell, Josh Tongue, Adam Finch, Alex Milton

Probable Playing XIs

Lancashire

Finn Allen, Keaton Jennings, Alex Davies, Rob Jones, Dane Vilas (c & wk), Steven Croft, Luke Wood, Danny Lamb, Tom Hartley, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Parkinson

Worcestershire

Riki Wessels, Brett D'Oliveira, Jake Libby, Daryl Mitchell, Ben Cox (c & wk), Ross Whiteley, Ed Barnard, Ben Dwarshuis, Ish Sodhi, Dillon Pennington, Charlie Morris

T20 Blast North Group: Match Details

Match: Lancashire vs Worcestershire, North Group, T20 Blast

Date and Time (IST): 1st July, 11:00 PM

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

Pitch Report

With heavy winds expected during this T20 Blast encounter, medium pacers and fast bowlers will pose a significant threat on this wicket. Batsmen are likely to struggle a bit in the initial stages. But as the game progresses, teams that can keep wickets in hand will be able to post a competitive total. Anything above 170 will be a good total for this wicket.

T20 Blast 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (LAN vs WOR)

LAN vs WOR Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dane Vilas, Ben Cox, Steven Croft, Alex Davies, Finn Allen, Riki Wessels, Luke Wood, Brett D'Oliveira, Ben Dwarshius, Charlie Morris, Matthew Parkinson

Captain: Brett D'Oliveira

Vice-captain: Finn Allen

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ben Cox, Ross Whiteley, Steven Croft, Jake Libby, Finn Allen, Riki Wessels, Danny Lamb, Brett D'Oliveira, Ben Dwarshius, Charlie Morris, Matthew Parkinson

Captain: Ben Cox

Vice-captain: Danny Lamb

