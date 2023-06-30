LAN vs YOR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English T20 Blast match – June 30, 2023

Match 115 of the Vitality T20 Blast, 2023 is scheduled to take place between Lancashire and Yorkshire at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, on Friday, June 30, at 11:30 pm IST.

Lancashire bounced back from a seven-wicket defeat against Worcestershire with a victory over Derbyshire in their most recent match. The game was affected by rain and shortened to 15 overs.

Lancashire managed to score 177 runs, thanks to a brilliant innings of 83 by Buttler and a contribution of 47 off 30 balls from Livingstone. In the second innings, Lancashire's bowlers performed well, restricting the Rapids to 150/7.

Yorkshire's campaign in the Vitality T20 Blast 2023 has been relatively balanced, with six wins and six losses. Their last match against Durham was abandoned due to adverse weather conditions. As a result, Yorkshire maintains their position at the fifth spot in the North Group standings.

Squads for LAN vs YOR

Lancashire

Liam Livingstone (c), Tom Aspinwall, Tom Bailey, George Bell, Jack Blatherwick, Jos Buttler, Steven Croft, Colin De Grandhomme, Tom Hartley, Rob Jones, Daryl Mitchell, Matt Parkinson, Phil Salt, Dane Vilas, Luke Wells, Luke Wood

Yorkshire

Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Shan Masood (c), Will Fraine, Matthew Revis, Jonathan Tattersall (wk), Jordan Thompson, David Wiese, Dominic Bess, Jafer Chohan, Dom Leech, Will Luxton, Ben Mike, James Wharton

Here are three players you can consider as captain or vice-captain for the upcoming game.

#3 Dawid Malan (YOR) - 9 credits

Yorkshire Vikings v Worcestershire Rapids - Vitality T20 Blast

Dawid Malan has been in exceptional form for Yorkshire in the ongoing T20 Blast tournament, emerging as a prolific run-scorer. With a remarkable tally of 546 runs in 13 games, he has showcased his batting prowess and consistency. Maintaining an excellent average of 54.60, he has been a run-machine for his team.

Malan's ability to anchor the innings and score big runs places him among the elite batsmen in the tournament.

#2 Daryl Mitchell (LAN) - 9 credits

Steelbacks v Lancashire Lightning - Vitality Blast T20

Daryl Mitchell has amassed an impressive 392 runs in 12 games with a staggering strike rate of 163.33. Not only has he excelled with the bat but has also made major contributions with the ball. He has taken 11 wickets, exhibiting his all-round abilities and providing an extra dimension to his game.

With his consistent run-scoring and wicket-taking ability, Mitchell has proven to be a crucial player for his team. His performances make him a strong contender for captain or vice-captain of your LAN vs YOR Dream11 team.

#1 Jordan Thompson (YOR) - 8.5 credits

Durham Cricket v Yorkshire Vikings - Vitality T20 Blast

Jordan Thompson has emerged as a hot pick from Yorkshire in the T20 Blast as a talented bowling all-rounder. In 13 matches, he has scored 147 runs and also showcased his bowling variations by grabbing a total of 20 wickets. His ability to consistently pick up wickets adds great value to the team's bowling attack.

With his consistent wicket-taking ability and handy contributions with the bat, Jordan Thompson stands out as a top pick from Yorkshire.

