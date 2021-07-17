LAN vs YOR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 Blast match - July 17th, 2021

Lancashire are all set to square off against Yorkshire in match no. 118 of T20 Blast 2021 at Old Trafford, Manchester. Currently both teams are among the top three in the points table.

Lancashire are positioned third in the north group points table with fourteen points from thirteen matches. Yorkshire, on the other hand, are placed a spot above in the second position with fifteen points from twelve games.

Lancashire come into the contest following a narrow six-run victory against Durham. Wins in their last two encounters will keep them pumped and ready for the upcoming T20 Blast fixture.

On the back of a defeat against Nottinghamshire, Yorkshire are looking to bounce back in the upcoming T20 Blast affair.

Here are three players you can select as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team.

Keaton Jennings is an exciting player who tends to play long, anchoring innings.

He has scored 283 runs in seven matches at an average of 47.16 thus far. Although he does not have a great strike rate, his consistency is an asset for the team.

He is on a good run with the willow, and is one of the best choices for captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the upcoming fixture.

Tom Hartley is a clever bowler and bowls slow left-arm orthodox. He has bagged twelve wickets from as many matches at an average of 24.00. His best figures read 4/16 in the ongoing T20 blast edition.

He is economical and has the knack of picking big scalps at crucial junctures of the game. Therefore, he is a good option for the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team.

Harry Brook has been in some form in the ongoing T20 Blast tournament. He has amassed as many as 463 runs in just 11 innings with a mighty average of 92.60. His strike rate reads 155.36 and is a must-have for your Dream11 team for the upcoming T20 blast fixture.

He is the second-highest runscorer in the tournament, eight runs behind Glenn Phillips, who tops the charts. Therefore, Brook can be a good candidate for the captain or vice-captain post of the Dream11 team.

