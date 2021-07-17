LAN vs YOR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's T20 Blast 2021 Match - July 17th, 2021

The North Group of the T20 Blast 2021 has Lancashire taking on Yorkshire at Old Trafford in Manchester on Saturday.

Lancashire had a great outing with the bat on Friday despite missing a few key players in Saqib Mahmood and Matt Parkinson. Although their top order comprising of Finn Allen and Alex Davies came up trumps, Lancashire's bowling did lack conviction against a strong Durham side. They will need to pull up their sleeves against Yorkshire with all eyes on Tom Hartley, who is undoubtedly their best bowler. With the likes of Luke Wood and Danny Lamb also in the mix, Lancashire will fancy their chances of a win in their T20 Blast encounter today.

Yorkshire, on the other hand, didn't play on Friday and will be the fresher of the two sides. Although Yorkshire are missing out on a few key personnel in Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Lockie Ferguson, the inclusion of Joe Root will add stability to the top of the order. Yorkshire have done well in this season's T20 Blast, with their bowling attack being their strength. They will bank on captain Adam Lyth, who is due for a big knock, to fire at the top of the order.

Both teams look well-matched on paper, but Yorkshire hold the edge in the upcoming T20 Blast fixture, given their superior depth and balance. However, one cannot rule out Lancashire, who have the experienced Dane Vilas in their ranks. All in all, a cracking T20 Blast game beckons at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Squads to choose from

Lancashire

Dane Vilas (c), Jos Buttler, Keaton Jennings, Liam Livingstone, Luke Wells, Owais Shah, Danny Lamb, Alex Davies (wk), Steven Croft, Josh Bohannon, Rob Jones, Danny Lamb, Tom Hartley, Tom Bailey, Liam Hurt, George Balderson, George Lavelle, Ed Moulton, George Burrows, Jack Blatherwick, Jack Morley, Jackson Bird, Matt Parkinson, Richard Gleeson, Saqib Mahmood, Luke Wood, Finn Allen

Yorkshire

David Willey (c), Steve Patterson, Adam Lyth, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Harry Brook, Will Fraine, Jonathan Tattersall, Jordan Thompson, Matthew Fisher, Josh Sullivan, Jack Shutt, Duanne Olivier, Dominic Leech, Ben Coad, Adil Rashid, Harry Duke, Ben Birkhead, George Hill, Mathew Pillans, Josh Poysden, Dawid Malan, Gary Ballance, James Wharton, Matthew Revis, Tom Loten, Matthew Waite, Lockie Ferguson

Predicted Playing XIs

Lancashire

Finn Allen, Keaton Jennings, Alex Davies, Dane Vilas (c&wk), Rob Jones, Steven Croft, Luke Wood, Danny Lamb, Luke Wells, Tom Hartley and Liam Hurt

Yorkshire

Adam Lyth (c), Mark Stoneman, Joe Root, Gary Ballance, Harry Brook, Harry Duke (wk), Dom Bess, Will Fraine, Jordan Thompson, Ben Coad and Matt Fisher

Match Details

Match: Lancashire vs Yorkshire, North Group, T20 Blast

Date and Time: 17th July 2021, at 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Pitch Report

The pitch at Old Trafford is slightly on the slower side, with the batsmen having to play out of their skin to excel in the middle overs. While the pacers should get some movement off the surface, the batters will look to maximize the powerplay phase. As the match progresses, the spinners will play a more significant role, making for an even contest in the middle overs. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 160 being par at the venue.

T20 Blast 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (LAN vs YOR)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: D Vilas, H Brook, J Root, A Davies, F Allen, J Thompson, A Lyth, D Bess, T Hartley, M Fisher and L Hurt

Captain: A Lyth. Vice-captain: D Vilas

Fantasy Suggestion #2: D Vilas, H Brook, J Root, A Davies, K Jennings, J Thompson, A Lyth, L Wood, T Hartley, M Fisher and L Hurt

Captain: A Lyth, Vice-captain: A Davies

