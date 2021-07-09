LAN vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's T20 Blast Match - July 09, 2021

Lancashire will be up against Northamptonshire in a North Group T20 Blast fixture at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester on Friday.

Lancashire made an excellent start to their T20 Blast campaign, winning three out of their first four games. But they have massively struggled since then, managing just one victory in their last seven outings. With four wins, five losses, one tied game and one washout, Lancashire have 10 points in their bag and currently find themselves sixth in the North Group standings, seven points adrift of table-toppers Nottinghamshire. They will head into today's T20 Blast fixture on the back of a nine-run loss to Yorkshire.

Northamptonshire, on the other hand, were winless in their first six T20 Blast games (five losses and one washout). But they have been in good form lately, winning four of their last five matches to occupy seventh spot in the North Group points table with nine points, just one less than their upcoming opponents Lancashire. Northamptonshire lost to Yorkshire by 53 runs in their last game.

With both teams desperate to return to winning ways, we should be in for a cracking T20 Blast game at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester on Friday.

Squads to choose from

Lancashire: Dane Vilas (c), Finn Allen, Jack Blatherwick, Josh Bohannon, George Balderson, Steven Croft, Alex Davies, Tom Hartley, Liam Hurt, Keaton Jennings, Rob Jones, Danny Lamb, Jack Morley, Luke Wells, Luke Wood

Northamptonshire: Josh Cobb (c), Ben Curran, Brandan Glover, Freddie Heldreich, Rob Keogh, Richard Levi, Mohammad Nabi, Wayne Parnell, Ben Sanderson, Tom Taylor, Carlie Thurston, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Graeme White, Saif Zaib

Predicted Playing XIs

Lancashire: Finn Allen, Keaton Jennings, Alex Davies, Dane Vilas (c & wk), Rob Jones, Steven Croft, Luke Wells, Luke Wood, Danny Lamb, Tom Hartley, George Balderson/Jack Morley

Northamptonshire: Ricardo Vasconcelos (wk), Ben Curran, Joshua Cobb (c), Rob Keogh, Mohammad Nabi, Wayne Parnell, Saif Zaib, Tom Taylor, Graeme White, Brandon Glover, Freddie Heldreich

Match Details

Match: Lancashire vs Northamptonshire, North Group, T20 Blast

Date: July 9th 2021, 11 PM IST

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester has been an excellent one to bat on, with the average first innings score at the venue in the T20 Blast being 167 runs. However, spinners have played a significant role on this ground in the tournament and could once again be the difference-maker in today's game. A score of around 175 could be a winning one at the venue.

T20 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (LAN vs NOR)

Dream11 Team for Lancashire vs Northamptonshire - Vitality T20 Blast 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ricardo Vasconcelos, Josh Cobb, Keaton Jennings, Finn Allen, Wayne Parnell, Mohammad Nabi, Luke Wood, Steven Croft, Graeme White, Tom Taylor, Tom Hartley

Captain: Finn Allen. Vice-captain: Mohammad Nabi

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ricardo Vasconcelos, Alex Davies, Rob Keogh, Finn Allen, Ben Curran, Mohammad Nabi, Steven Croft, Danny Lamb, Graeme White, Tom Hartley, Freddie Heldreich

Captain: Mohammad Nabi. Vice-captain: Ricardo Vasconcelos

Edited by Samya Majumdar