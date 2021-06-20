LAN vs NOT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's T20 Blast Match - June 20, 2021

Lancashire will be up against Nottinghamshire in a North Group T20 Blast fixture at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday.

Lancashire had a rousing start to their T20 Blast campaign, winning three out of their first four games. However, a convincing defeat to Durham and a washout against Warwickshire have seen them slip down to fifth spot in the standings. Lancashire will be desperate to return to winning ways and build some momentum once again, starting with a win over Nottinghamshire.

Speaking of Nottinghamshire, they had a rocky start to their T20 Blast journey, with Worcestershire forcing them into a tie before losing to Warwickshire by 18 runs. But since then, Nottinghamshire have recorded three wins in a row. The Steven Mullaney-led team will aim to continue their winning run when they take on Lancashire.

The England internationals, who have been picked for the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka, will miss Sunday's T20 Blast fixture. While Lancashire will be without Jos Buttler and Liam Livingstone, Nottinghamshire won't miss any of their frontline players.

Squads to choose from

Lancashire: Dane Vilas (c), Finn Allen, Tom Bailey, Jack Blatherwick, Steven Croft, Alex Davies, Tom Hartley, Liam Hurt, Keaton Jennings, Rob Jones, Danny Lamb, Matt Parkinson, Luke Wells, Luke Wood

Nottinghamshire: Steven Mullaney (c), Jake Ball, Sol Budinger, Matt Carter, Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett, Luke Fletcher, Alex Hales, Calvin Harrison, Tom Moores, Dane Paterson, Samit Patel, Peter Trego

Predicted Playing XIs

Lancashire: Alex Davies (wk), Finn Allen, Keaton Jennings, Rob Jones, Dane Vilas (c), Steven Croft, Luke Wood, Danny Lamb, Tom Hartley, Tom Bailey, Matthew Parkinson

Nottinghamshire: Alex Hales, Joe Clarke, SG Budinger, Ben Duckett, Tom Moores (wk), Samit Patel, Steven Mullaney (c), Luke Fletcher, Matthew Carter, Calvin Harrison, Jake Ball

Match Details

Match: Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire

Date and Time: June 20th 2021, 7 PM IST

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester is an excellent one to bat on, with the average first innings score at the venue in the T20 Blast being 170 runs. The spinners have done well on this ground in the tournament and could play a critical part in today's game as well.

T20 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (LAN vs NOT)

Dream11 Team for Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire - T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dane Vilas, Alex Hales, Joe Clarke, Steven Croft, Finn Allen, Samit Patel, Steven Mullaney, Danny Lamb, Luke Fletcher, Matt Parkinson, Matthew Carter

Captain: Joe Clarke. Vice-captain: Finn Allen

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dane Vilas, Alex Hales, Joe Clarke, Keaton Jennings, Alex Davies, Finn Allen, Samit Patel, Jake Ball, Tom Bailey, Matt Parkinson, Matthew Carter

Captain: Alex Hales. Vice-captain: Matt Parkinson

Edited by Samya Majumdar