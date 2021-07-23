LAN vs SUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Royal London One-Day Cup 2021 Match 

Lancashire square off against Sussex in a Group A encounter of this Royal London One-Day Cup 2021. The Cricket Field in Sedbergh School will be the venue for this game.

Lancashire have been inconsistent in the history of the Royal London One-Day Cup. They have a win percentage of 45.45% and have never made it to the final of this 50-over competition. Thus, they will want to correct that record. Their form in white-ball cricket has been decent this season. Lancashire finished second in the North Group with 16 points (seven wins, five losses and two washouts) in the Vitality T20 Blast. Thus, they will be looking to carry that into the 50-over format.

On the other hand, Sussex are by far one of the worst-performing sides in the history of the Royal London One-Day Cup. They have won just 13 games and have lost 28 and their win percentage of 31.7% is the second-lowest for any County side in this One-Day tournament. However, Sussex have fared well in this year’s Vitality T20 Blast. Like Lancashire, even they finished third in the South Group. They lost just three games and won six (five were washed out). Thus, Sussex will be hoping to carry this good form and change their 50-over fortunes.

Both Lancashire and Sussex will be without several first-choice players. This Royal London One-Day Cup is running parallelly with The Hundred and most players are involved in that mega tournament.

Squads to choose from

Lancashire: Dane Vilas (c), Tom Aspinwall, Tom Bailey, Josh Bohannon, George Burrows, Steven Croft, Liam Hurt, Keaton Jennings, Rob Jones, Danny Lamb, George Lavelle, Jack Morley, Luke Wells

Sussex: Tom Haines (c), Will Beer, Oli Carter, Tom Clark, James Coles, Henry Crocombe, Travis Head, Dan Ibrahim, Archie Lenham, Ali Orr, Joe Sarro, Harrison Ward

Lancashire v Sussex Probable Playing XI

Lancashire: Josh Bohannon, Keaton Jennings, Luke Wells, Dane Vilas (c & wk), Steven Croft, Rob Jones, George Lavelle, Jack Morley, Tom Bailey, Danny Lamb, Liam Hurt

Sussex: Harrison Ward, Tom Clark, Tom Haines (c), Travis Head, James Coles, Oliver Carter (wk), Ali Orr, Dan Ibrahim, Will Beer, Henry Crocombe, Archie Lenham

Match Details

Match: Lancashire vs Sussex

Date: July 23rd 2021, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: The Cricket Field, Sedbergh School

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Cricket Field in Sedbergh School is likely to be a good one to bat on and the ball will most probably come on to the bat nicely. However, the fast bowlers might get some movement early on and hence, it could be a good all-round track. Hence, a score of around 280-290 might be par at this venue.

Royal London One-Day Cup 2021 Dream 11 Prediction (LAN vs SUS)

Dream11 Team Tip 1: Lancashire vs Sussex - Royal London One-Day Cup 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dane Vilas, Travis Head, Keaton Jennings, Tom Haines, Steven Croft, Josh Bohannon, James Coles, Will Beer, Tom Bailey, Danny Lamb, Archie Lenham

Captain: Keaton Jennings Vice-captain: Travis Head

Dream11 Team Tip 2: Lancashire vs Sussex - Royal London One-Day Cup 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Oli Carter, Dane Vilas, Travis Head, Keaton Jennings, Rob Jones, Tom Haines, Steven Croft, Will Beer, Tom Bailey, Liam Hurt, Henry Crocombe

Captain: Steven Croft Vice-captain: Keaton Jennings

Edited by Samya Majumdar