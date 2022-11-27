The 13th game of the Trinidad T10 2022 will see Leatherback Giants (LBG) squaring off against the Soca Kings (SCK) at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Sunday (November 27). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the LBG vs SCK Dream11 Prediction, playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

The Soca Kings have won both their games, while the Giants have lost their three outings. The Giants will look to win the game, but the Soca Kings have a better squad and expected to prevail.

LBG vs SCK Match Details

The 13th game of the Trinidad T10 2022 will be played on November 27 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad at 9:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: LBG vs SCK, Match 13

Date and Time: November 27, 2022; 9:30 pm IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad

Pitch Report

The surface at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad looks decent and conducive to both batters and bowlers. Both teams could prefer to chase. The last game played here between Rungetters Blue Devils and Leatherback Giants saw 178 runs scored for the loss of 14 wickets.

LBG vs SCK Form Guide

LBG - L L L

SCK - W W

LBG vs SCK Probable Playing XIs

LBG

No injury update

Ewart Nicholson, Quinci Babel, Denzil Antoine, Ansil Bhagan, Vikesh Harrylochan, Justin Gangoo Kjorn Ottley (c), Marlon Richards, Saiba Batoosingh, Leonardo Julien (wk), Damion Joachim

SCK

No injury update

Kirstan Kallicharan, Sunil Narine, Jason Mohammed (c), Akiel Cooper, Jon Russ Jagessar, Chadeon Raymond, Sion Hackett, Shiva Sankar, Akheel Mollon, Dejourn Charles (wk), Jalarnie Seales

LBG vs SCK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

L Julian

Julian is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. He could earn additional points from catches and stumpings. D Charles is another good pick.

Batters

K Kallicharan

J Mohammed and K Kallicharan are the two best batter picks. D Antoine has played well in the last few games, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

S Narine

S Hackett and S Narine are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of ten overs. Q Babel is another good pick.

Bowlers

D Joachim

The top bowler picks are D Joachim and C Raymond. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are expected to bowl at the death. J Russ is another good pick.

LBG vs SCK match captain and vice-captain choices

S Narine

Narine is expected to bowl at the death and bat in the middle order, making him a safe captaincy pick. He has performed well in the last few games. He has scored 12 runs and taken two wickets in the last two games.

K Kallicharan

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for batters, you could make Kallicharan the captain of the grand league teams. He's expected to bat in the top order and is in top form. He has smashed 97 runs in two games.

Five Must-Picks for LBG vs SCK, Match 13

K Kallicharan

J Mohammed

S Narine

D Antoine

J Russ

Leatherback Giants vs Soca Kings Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Leatherback Giants vs Soca Kings Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: D Charles, L Julian

Batters: J Mohammed, K Kallicharan, S Batoosingh, D Antoine

All-rounders: S Narine, S Hackett

Bowlers: C Raymond, D Joachim, J Russ

Leatherback Giants vs Soca Kings Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: L Julian

Batters: J Mohammed, K Kallicharan, S Batoosingh, D Antoine, K Ottley

All-rounders: S Narine

Bowlers: C Raymond, D Joachim, J Russ, A Bhagan

