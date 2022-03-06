LBG vs SCK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Trinidad T10 Blast, Match 21

The 21st match of the Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 will be played between the Leatherback Giants (LBG) and Soca King (SCK) on Sunday, March 6.

The Leatherback Giants are in prime form, and their chances of making the playoffs remain alive. They are fourth in the points table with four wins in six matches; the added bonus is that they have won their last four matches in a row.

Meanwhile, Soca King have also had a successful tournament thus far, and this match will be crucial for both teams.

LBG vs SCK Probable Playing XIs

LBG

Amir Jangoo, Kamil Pooran, Aaron Alfred (wk), Terrance Hinds (c), Christopher Vincent, Daron Cruickshank, Vishan Jagessar, Justin Joshep, Sion Hackett, Shatrughan Rambaran, Ryan Bandoo

SCK

Leonaardo Julien (wk), Sunil Narine (c), Jason Mohammed, Jesse Bootan, Suraj Suepaul, Keagan Simmons, Chadeon Raymond, Ravi Rampaul, Kiedel Glasgow, Shazam Babwah, Shaquille Duncan

Match Details

Match: Leatherback Giants vs Soca King, Trinidad T10 Blast, 2022.

Date and Time: March 06, 2022; 10:00 PM IST.

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad.

Pitch Report

The Brian Lara Stadium track is well-balanced and favorable to batters, but pacers should expect some movement with the new ball. The team that wins the toss will almost definitely choose to bat first.

Today's LBG vs SCK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Amir Jangoo: Jangoo's batting has been very impressive in this tournament so far, scoring 206 runs at an average of 41.20 in six games.

Batters

Jesse Bootan: He is a reliable performer for his team. In six games, Bootan has scored 180 runs at an average of 45.00. That makes him a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

All-rounders

Sunil Narine: The experienced all-rounder has scored 168 runs at an average of 84.00 in four games while also taking two wickets. Narine could prove to be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Bowlers

Sion Hackett: Hackett's bowling performances have been impressive in the ongoing tournament. In five games, he has taken five wickets at an economy rate of 16.33.

Five best players to pick in LBG vs SCK Dream11 prediction team

Terrance Hinds (LBG): 310 points

Kamil Pooran (LBG): 175 points

Chadeon Raymond (SCK): 183 points

Leonardo Julien (SCK): 285 points

Ravi Rampaul (SCK): 179 points

Key stats for LBG vs SCK Dream11 prediction team

Christopher Vincent – 57 runs and five wickets in six games; bowling average: 21.66.

Vishan Jagessar - Seven wickets in six games; bowling economy: 7.00.

Jason Mohammed – 275 runs and one wicket in six games; batting average: 91.67.

LBG vs SCK Dream11 Prediction

LBG vs SCK Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amir Jangoo, Leonaardo Julien, Keagan Simmons, Kamil Pooran, Jesse Bootan, Sunil Narine, Jason Mohammed, Terrance Hinds, Ravi Rampaul, Sion Hackett, Chadeon Raymond.

Captain: Sunil Narine | Vice-captain: Amir Jangoo

LBG vs SCK Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amir Jangoo, Keagan Simmons, Kamil Pooran, Jesse Bootan, Sunil Narine, Jason Mohammed, Terrance Hinds, Christopher Vincent, Ravi Rampaul, Sion Hackett, Chadeon Raymond.

Captain: Jason Mohammed | Vice-captain: Sunil Narine.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar