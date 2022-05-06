LBR vs IDX Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for St Lucia T10 Blast 2022, Match 2

The second match of the St Lucia T10 Blast 2022 has Laborie Bay Royals (LBR) taking on Invictus Desruisseaux (IDX) at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet on Friday, 6 May.

The Laborie Bay Royals are back in action as they look to go all the way this time around in the St Lucia T10 Blast. Although a few new names are set to don the Royals jersey, they still boast a strong roster with the likes of Edward and Theodore. However, Invictus Desruisseaux also have a decent squad led by Kevin Augustin, who played for the Mon Repos Stars last season. With both teams looking evenly-matched on paper, a cracking game beckons in the St Lucia T10 Blast 2022.

LBR vs IDX Probable Playing 11 Today

LBR XI

N Andrew, A Edward (c), M Thomas, E Emmanuel, S Pamphile, Q St. Rose, D Jn-Pierre, M Francois, R Ramroach, T Theodore and T Peter.

IDX XI

D Neptune, K Constantine, D Martial, K Augustin (c), E Dupres, G Mitchel, S Dupres, K Martial, J Alphonse, J James and N Moncherry.

Match Details

LBR vs IDX, St Lucia T10 Blast 2022, Match 2

Date and Time: 7th May 2022, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Darren Sammy International Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium is a decent one to bat on, with there being little help on offer for the pacers. The batters will target the square boundaries, which are slightly on the shorter side. The spinners should play a role in the middle overs, making for an intriguing battle between the bat and ball. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 100 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s LBR vs IDX Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Delon Neptune: Although Delon Neptune hasn't played much T10 cricket, he is capable of scoring quick runs. While his batting position is uncertain, he is likely to take up the floater's role. With his counterpart Andrew not expected to bat higher up the order, he can be backed to come good in this game.

Batter

Awene Edward: Awene Edward had a decent St Lucia T10 Blast campaign last season, scoring some valuable runs for the Royals. However, he is tasked with the mantle of captaincy this time around, adding more pressure on him. But with his ability and technique taken into consideration, Edward should be a fine addition to your LBR vs IDX Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Kevin Augustin: Kevin Augustin is a well-known name on the St Lucia circuit, starring for the Mon Repo Stars last time around. He is a technically sound batter who can add value with his bowling as well, making him a must-have in your LBR vs IDX Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Tyran Theodore: Tyran Theodore is a young prospect who did well in his first St Lucia T10 campaign last season. Theodore is known for bowling at high speeds and swinging the new ball, holding him in good stead. With the conditions suiting him, he is one to watch out for today.

Top 3 best players to pick in LBR vs IDX Dream11 prediction team

Awene Edward (LBR)

Kevin Augustin (IDX)

Quincy St. Rose (LBR)

Important stats for LBR vs IDX Dream11 prediction team

Quincy St. Rose - 62 runs in last 3 T10 matches, Average: 20.66

Kevin Augustin - 33 runs and 1 wicket in last 5 T10 matches

Nick Andrew - 70 runs in last 5 T10 matches, Average: 14.00

LBR vs IDX Dream11 Prediction Today (St Lucia T10 Blast 2022)

LBR vs IDX Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - St Lucia T10 Blast 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: D Neptune, A Edward, K Constantine, E Emmanuel, G Mitchel, Q St.Rose, K Augustin, S Pamphile, T Theodore, M Francois and J Alphonse.

Captain: K Augustin. Vice-captain: G Mitchel.

LBR vs IDX Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - St Lucia T10 Blast 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Andrew, A Edward, K Constantine, E Emmanuel, D Martial, G Mitchel, D Jn-Pierre, K Augustin, S Pamphile, T Theodore, M Francois and J Alphonse.

Captain: K Augustin. Vice-captain: A Edward.

Edited by Samya Majumdar