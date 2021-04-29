LBR vs ME Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's St Lucia T10 Blast Match - May 1st, 2021

Match two of the St Lucia T10 Blast 2021 will see the Laborie Bay Royals take on the Micoud Eagles at the Daren Sammy National Stadium in St Lucia on Friday.

The Laborie Bay Royals are back in action as they try to shrug off the disappointment of 2020 with a fine showing this time around. They have a talented squad with a good mix of youth and experience, which should hold them in good stead ahead of the fixture. With Awene Edward leading the side, the Bay Royals will hope to get their St Lucia T10 Blast campaign up and running as quickly as possible.

Their opponents, the Micoud Eagles, are perhaps the team to beat in the St Lucia T10 Blast. Led by ICC T20 World Cup-winning captain Daren Sammy, the Eagles boast an explosive batting unit like no other in the competition. In addition, they will also receive the services of Shervin Charles, who was one of the top performers in the previous edition. Although they head into the contest with the favorites tag, the Eagles will be wary of what the Bay Royals are capable of in this format. With both teams looking to get off to a winning start, an entertaining St Lucia T10 Blast game beckons at the Daren Sammy National Stadium.

Squads to choose from

Laborie Bay Royals

Awene Edward (c), Denlee Anthony, Michael Francois, Shervin George, Nick Andrew, Tyran Theodore, Rick Moses, Daran Pierre, Sanjay Pamphile, Jordan Emmanuel, Romain Ramroach, Calvin Stanislaus, Quincy St, Rose

Micoud Eagles

Daren Sammy (c), Nereville Florence, Luke, JN. Pierre, Daren Sammy Jr, Murlan Sammy, Lanse Sammy, Tarrique Edward, Shervin Charles, Travis Gifford, Garvin Serieux Jr, Mervin Wells, Michael Charlery, Kuston Jules, Winnel Felix, Earvin Frederick

Predicted Playing XIs

Laborie Bay Royals

D Anthony, A Edward, N Andrew, R Moses, S George, Q St. Rose, S Pamphile, T Theordore, D Jn-Pierre, M Francois, J Emmanuel

Micoud Eagles

G Serieux, M Wells, W Felix, T Edward, D Sammy, S Charles, M Sammy, T Gifford, E Frederick, L Sammy, K Jules

Match Details

Match: Laborie Bay Royals vs Micoud Eagles, Match 2, St Lucia T10 Blast

Date & Time: 1st May 2021, at 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia

Pitch Report

A good batting surface beckons at the Daren Sammy Cricket Stadium with some help on offer for the pacers as well. While there should be some extra bounce on offer early on for the pacers, the batsmen will enjoy the ball coming onto the bat. As the match progresses, the spinners will also come into play, making for an even contest between bat and ball in the middle overs. 100 is the bare minimum at the venue, with both teams likely to prefer chasing upon winning the toss.

St Lucia T10 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (LBR vs ME)

LBR vs ME Dream11 Tips - St Lucia T10 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: D Anthony, A Edward, M Wells, W Felix, D Sammy, R Moses, S George, S Charles, K Jules, M Francois and T Theordore

Captain: S Charles. Vice-captain: A Edward

Fantasy Suggestion #2: G Serieux, A Edward, J Emmanuel, W Felix, D Sammy, R Moses, S George, S Charles, K Jules, M Francois and T Theordore

Captain: S George. Vice-captain: S Charles