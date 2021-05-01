LBR vs VFSS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's St Lucia T10 Blast match - May 2, 2021

In the fourth game of the St Lucia T10 Blast tournament, the Laborie Bay Royals will take on the Vieux Fort South Sunrisers at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Ground on Sunday.
The Vieux Fort South Sunrisers started the tournament on a bad note by losing to Soufriere Sulphur City Stars by seven wickets. Sunrisers scored 62/6 in 10 overs, with Dishon Rampal being the top-scorer with 13 runs. In response, the Stars chased down the total in just 6.1 overs.
Meanwhile, the Laborie Bay Royals also started the tournament on a disastrous note by losing to Micoud Eagles. Batting first, the Eagles posted 82/5 in 10 overs. However, the Royals could score just 58/4 in 10 overs.
Squads to choose from
Laborie Bay Royals
Awene Edward (c), Daran Pierre, Sanjay Pamphile, Jordan Emmanuel, Romain Ramroach, Calvin Stanislaus, Quincy St. Rose, Denlee Anthony (wk), Michael Francois, Shervin George (wk), Nick Andrew, Tyran Theodore, Rick Moses
Vieux Fort South Sunrisers
Dyondre Taylor, Eardley Dupres, Hervey Philip, Jevin Isidore, Jurmill Durgaillard, Kerlan Martial, Kurdney Constantine, Shelton St Rose, Kahlil St Hill, Delan Martial, Jermain Harding, Ray Joseph, Dishon Rampal (c), Jay Jn Baptiste, Samuel Montia, Rydell Baptiste, Richie Robert (wk), Kamanie Laure (wk).
Probable Playing XIs
Laborie Bay Royals
Awene Edward(c), Denlee Anthony, Michael Francois, Shervin George(wk), Nick Andrew, Tyran Theodore, Rick Moses, Daran Jn. Pierre, Sanjay Pamphile, Romain Ramroach, Quincy St. Rose
Vieux Fort South Sunrisers
Jevin Isidore, Eardley Dupres, Kurdney Constantine, Dishon Rampal(c), Richie Robert, Ray Joseph, Dyondre Taylor, Kahlil St Hill, Jermain Harding, Kamanie Laure(wk), Samuel Montia
Match Details
Match: Laborie Bay Royals vs Vieux Fort South Sunrisers, Match 4
Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Ground, St Lucia
Date and Time (IST): 2nd May, 12:00 AM
Pitch report
The track at Daren Sammy National Cricket Ground turned out to be a bowling wicket on the first day of the tournament. Bowlers had their say right from the word go. However, batsmen are expected to do well if they settle down in the powerplay overs.
The pacers are expected to do exceedingly well in the initial overs, with the pitch assisting them a lot. 70-80 is the average first innings score on this tricky wicket.
St Lucia T10 Blast 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (LBR vs VFSS)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Denlee Anthony, Quincy St. Rose, Kurdney Constantine, Jevin Isidore, Sanjay Pamphile, Dishon Rampal, Rick Moses, Samuel Montia, Michael Francois, Daran Jn. Pierre, Jermain Harding
Captain: Sanjay Pamphile, Vice-captain: Dishon Rampal
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shervin George, Awene Edward, Kurdney Constantine, Nick Andrew, Sanjay Pamphile, Dishon Rampal, Rick Moses, Samuel Montia, Michael Francois, Daran Jn. Pierre, Ray Joseph
Captain: Rick Moses, Vice-captain: Nick Andrew