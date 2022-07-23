LCA vs CK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Portugal T20 2022, Match 5 & 6

The Lisbon Capitals (LCA) will take on the Coimbra Knights (CK) in back-to-back matches of the Portugal T10 2022 on Saturday at the Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo.

The Lisbon Capitals will be playing their first matches of the Portugal T10 2022 tournament after a successful domestic season. The Coimbra Knights haven't had a great start to the season as they have lost two of their last two matches against the Malo Qalandars.

The Lisbon Capitals will try their best to win the match and start the tournament on a positive note, but the Coimbra Knights are a relatively better team. The Coimbra Knights are expected to win these nail-biting encounters.

LCA vs CK Probable Playing XI

LCA Playing XI

Sunil Patel (wk), Saddam Hossain Akbory, Arslan Naseem, Ronak Patel-I, Krut Patel, Rinku Singh, Anthony Chambers, Dikshit Patel, Mitul Patel, Krishna Neupane, Akshar Patel

CK Playing XI

Lovey Saini (wk), James Smallman, Vikas Kumar, Panda Waddup, Hugh Waddup, Robbie Georgiou, Junaid Khan-II, Ravi Jakhu, Faisal Bashir, Harvinder Singh-III, Gurjeet Singh-III

Match Details

LCA vs CK, Portugal T10 2022, Match 5 & 6

Date and Time: 23rd July, 2022, 9:30 PM IST and 24th July, 2022, 12:00 am IST

Venue: Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo

Pitch Report

The surface at Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo is a dream pitch for batters. On this pitch, the pacers will have an advantage early on in the innings. The middle overs will undoubtedly favor the spinners. Overall, the pitch is batting-friendly, so spectators should anticipate another high-scoring game.

LCA vs CK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

L Saini, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. A Naseem is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

S Hossain and M Singh are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. V Kumar is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

J Khan-II and R Singh are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. B Singh-III is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are C Redhead and R Bhardwaj. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. G Singh-III is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in Lisbon Capitals vs Coimbra Knights Dream11 prediction team

J Khan-II (CK)

R Singh (LCA)

C Redhead (CK)

Lisbon Capitals vs Coimbra Knights Dream11 Prediction Today (Portugal T10 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: A Naseem, L Saini, M Singh, S Hossain, V Kumar, R Singh, J Khan-II, B Singh-III, C Redhead, R Bhardwaj, G Singh-III

Captain: J Khan-II Vice Captain: C Redhead

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: A Naseem, L Saini, M Singh, S Hossain, V Kumar, R Singh, J Khan-II, A Chambers, C Redhead, R Bhardwaj, A Winter

Captain: J Khan-II Vice Captain: R Singh

