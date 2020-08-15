LCC vs OCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS Belgium T10 Match - August 15th, 2020

The second match of the ECS T10 Belgium League 2020 will see tournament favourites Ostend CC taking on Liege CC at the Belgian Oval. Ostend CC have acres of experience in their ranks and will hope to start off well to gain momentum in the match.

While Liege CC are not as experienced as Ostend CC, they do have a decent team which can certainly give the latter a run for their money. With two exciting teams facing off, we've got a good match on the cards!

Squads to choose from

Ostend CC

Fahim Bhatti, Sheikh Mohammad Sheraz, Farooq Zaman, Mohinder Deepak Balli, Shafqat Muhammad, Gul Rehman, Khan Faisal Khaliq, Mohammad Nadeem, Sheikh Mohammad, Abdul Rehman Butt, Omid Rahimi, Sharbi Khel Murad, Noorullah Sidiqi, Mazhar Ali Mashal, R. Mohammad, Deepank Mahajan, Faisal Mahmood and Lovepreet Singh.

Liege CC

Tazanfar Ghuman, Ali Hassan Ghuman, Adnan Razaaq, Umair Rafi Butt, Ali Raza, Majid Mahmood, Asif Khan, Furkaan Khail, Ubaid Khail, Hamza Minhas, Aamir Nadeem, Yasir Mehmood, Banujan Sanjeeva, Danish Aziz, P S Deepu, Muhammed Rehman, Safi Ud Din, and Noman Khan.

Predicted Playing XIs

Ostend CC

Abdul Rehman Butt, Farooq Zaman, Mohinder Deepak Balli, Shafqat Muhammad, Sheikh Mohammad Shiraz, Omid Rahimi, Khan Faisal Khaliq, Gul Rehman, Faisal Mahmood, R Mohammad and Fahim Bhatti.

Liege CC

Tazanfar Ghuman, Umair Rafi Butt, Ali Raza, Majid Mahmood, Hamza Minhas, Furkaan Khail, Ali Hassan Ghuman, Aamir Nadeem, Asif Khan, Banujan Sanjeeva and P S Deepu.

Match Details

Match: Ostend CC vs Liege CC

Date: 15th August 2020, at 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Belgian Oval, Gent

Pitch Report

Light showers are expected slightly towards the second half of the game, although the weather is expected to be rather humid otherwise. Captain winning the toss might be tempted to bowl first with the overhead clouds certain to aid swing bowling early on.

ECS T10 Belgium Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ECS T10 Belgium Dream11 Fantasy Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: T Ghuman, U Rai Butt, A Raza, M Mahmood, O Rahimi, A Razzaq, A Rehman Butt, F Khaliq, A Nadeem, B Anton Sanjeeva and S Mohammad.

Captain: A Rehman Butt Vice-Captain: M Mahmood

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Muhammad, U Rai Butt, A Raza, M Mahmood, O Rahimi, A Razzaq, A Rehman Butt, F Mahmood, A Nadeem, B Anton Sanjeeva and A Hassan Ghuman.

Captain: A Rehman Butt Vice-Captain: F Mahmood