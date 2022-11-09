LEE vs WIE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Super50 Cup 2022-23 Match 18

Leeward Islands will take on West Indies Academy in match number 18 of the Super50 Cup 2022-23 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua on Wednesday, November 9. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the LEE vs WIE Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Leeward Islands have had a great start to the season. They are still unbeaten in the competition with two wins and a washout from three games. They are at the top of Zone B points table.

West Indies Academy, on the other hand, lost their first two games before winning their last encounter.

LEE vs WIE, Match Details

The 18th match of the Super50 Cup 2022-23 between Leeward Islands and West Indies Academy will be played on November 9, 2022, at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. The game is set to take place at 11.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: LEE vs WIE

Date & Time: November 9, 2022, 11.30 pm IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua is usually a decent one to bat on. Teams batting first have had the advantage. West Indies Academy almost defended 190 but scores of 270, 277 and 182 have been defended easily. Thus, a score of around 250-260 might be par. Spin might play a significant role at this venue.

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

LEE vs WIE Form Guide (Last 3 Matches)

Leeward Islands: NR, W, W

West Indies Academy: W, L, L

LEE vs WIE Probable Playing 11 today

Leeward Islands Team News

No major injury concerns.

Leeward Islands Probable Playing XI: Devon Thomas, Kieran Powell, Keacy Carty, Rahkeem Cornwall, Terrence Warde, Jahmar Hamilton (c & wk), Hayden Walsh, Colin Archibald, Kofi James, Karima Gore, and Sheeno Berridge.

West Indies Academy Team News

No major injury concerns.

West Indies Academy Probable Playing XI: Teddy Bishop, Leonardo Julien (wk), Keagan Simmons, Kevin Wickham, Kevlon Anderson, Ackeem Auguste, Nyeem Young (c), Ashmead Nedd, Joshua Bishop, McKenny Clarke, and Joshua James.

Today’s LEE vs WIE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Devon Thomas (3 matches, 132 runs)

Devon Thomas seems to be in good touch with the bat. The left-hander has accumulated 132 runs at an average of 44 and a strike rate of 85.16.

Top Batter Pick

Keacy Carty (3 matches, 164 runs)

Keacy Carty has been batting really well in this tournament. He has amassed 164 runs in three innings and has recorded one hundred and one fifty.

Top All-rounder Pick

Kevin Wickham (3 matches, 142 runs, 3 wickets)

Kevin Wickham has been superb with both bat and ball. He has scored 142 runs while striking at 89.30. With the ball, he has taken three scalps at an economy of 4.67.

Top Bowler Pick

Joshua Bishop (3 matches, 6 wickets)

Joshua Bishop has been excellent with the ball. The left-arm spinner has returned with six wickets and has an economy rate of 3.93 in this competition.

LEE vs WIE match captain and vice-captain choices

Rahkeem Cornwall (3 matches, 82 runs, 5 wickets)

Rahkeem Cornwall has been superb with both bat and ball. He smashed a match-winning 81 against Jamaica. He took 4/42 against West Indies Academy in LEE’s first game of the season.

Kofi James (2 innings, 6 wickets)

Kofi James is in top form with the ball. He has bowled in two out of the three games and has picked up six wickets at an economy rate of 4.00. He has a bowling strike rate of 19.20 and averages 12.80 with the ball.

5 Must-picks with player stats for LEE vs WIE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Rahkeem Cornwall 82 runs & 5 wickets in 3 matches Kofi James 6 wickets in 2 innings Kevin Wickham 142 runs & 3 wickets in 3 matches Joshua Bishop 6 wickets in 3 matches Keacy Carty 164 runs in 3 matches

LEE vs WIE match expert tips

Spin might play a big part in North Sound and the spinners have performed well at this venue. Thus, spinners and spin-bowling all-rounders might be the key. The likes of Rahkeem Cornwall, Kevin Wickham, Kofi James and Hayden Walsh might be the ones to watch out for.

LEE vs WIE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Leeward Islands vs West Indies Academy - Super50 Cup 2022-23.

Wicketkeeper: Devon Thomas

Batters: Keacy Carty, Keagan Simmons, Terrence Warde

All-rounders: Rahkeem Cornwall, Kevlon Anderson, Kevin Wickham

Bowlers: Hayden Walsh, Joshua Bishop, Joshua James, Kofi James

LEE vs WIE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Leeward Islands vs West Indies Academy - Super50 Cup 2022-23.

Wicketkeeper: Devon Thomas

Batters: Keacy Carty, Keagan Simmons, Terrence Warde, Teddy Bishop

All-rounders: Rahkeem Cornwall, Kevin Wickham

Bowlers: Ashmead Nedd, Hayden Walsh, Joshua Bishop, Kofi James

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : Who should be Team India's pick for the Semi-Finals against England? Dinesh Karthik Rishabh Pant 5784 votes