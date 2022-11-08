Be the first one to comment on this story
Bat & Wk
Bat
Bat
Bat
Bat
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
Bat & Wk
Bat
Bat
Bat
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
Leeward Islands
West Indies Emerging Team
Your input will be completely confidential and used in accordance with our privacy policy
Bat & Wk
Bat
Bat
Bat
Bat
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
Bat & Wk
Bat
Bat
Bat
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
LWDIS . BAT
164 Runs
3 Matches
2.Kevin Wickham
WI-E . ALL
142 Runs
3 Matches
WI-E . BAT
121 Runs
3 Matches
4.Terrence Warde
LWDIS . BAT
89 Runs
3 Matches
LWDIS . ALL
82 Runs
3 Matches
LWDIS . BOWL
123.91
3 Matches
LWDIS . ALL
101.23
3 Matches
WI-E . BOWL
100.00
3 Matches
4.Joshua James
WI-E . BOWL
90.00
3 Matches
5.Kevin Wickham
WI-E . ALL
89.31
3 Matches
1.Kofi James
LWDIS . BOWL
6 Wkts
3 Matches
WI-E . BOWL
6 Wkts
3 Matches
LWDIS . ALL
5 Wkts
3 Matches
4.Joshua James
WI-E . BOWL
5 Wkts
3 Matches
5.Karima Gore
LWDIS . BOWL
3 Wkts
3 Matches
1.Terrence Warde
LWDIS . BAT
2.15
3 Matches
2.Karima Gore
LWDIS . BOWL
3.00
3 Matches
3.Kofi James
LWDIS . BOWL
3.35
3 Matches
WI-E . BOWL
3.93
3 Matches
LWDIS . ALL
4.00
3 Matches
W
W
L
L
L
W
L
L
W
W
W
W
L
L
L
W
L
L
W
W
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.