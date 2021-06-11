LEI vs DER Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s T20 Blast Match - June 11th, 2021

Leicestershire will take on Derbyshire in the ninth match of the T20 Blast on Friday.

Leicestershire started their T20 Blast campaign with a 16-run defeat to Lancashire. Batting first, Lancashire put up 172 runs on the board, courtesy of Finn Allen’s 51-ball 738. With figures of 4/24, Gavin Griffiths was the most successful bowler for Leicestershire. In reply, despite Scott Steel’s unbeaten half-century and solid contributions from Josh Inglis and Rishi Patel, Leicestershire failed to chase down the target.

Derbyshire also lost their opening T20 Blast match against Lancashire. With the help of Luis Reece’s half-century, Derbyshire scored 168 runs while batting first. However, Liam Livingstone scored an unbeaten 94 off just 58 deliveries to help Lancashire reach the target with three balls and six wickets to spare.

Both Leicestershire and Derbyshire will be keen to get off the mark in the T20 Blast today.

Squads to choose from:

Leicestershire

Arron Lilley, Ben Mike, Colin Ackermann (C), George Rhodes, Scott Steel, Harry Swindellz, Lewis Hill, Sam Bates, Alex Evans, Callum Parkinson, Chris Wright, Dieter Klein, Ed Barnes, Gavin Griffiths, Nathan Bowley, Will Davis, Harry Dearden, Hassan Azad, Marcus Harris, Nick Welch, Naveen-ul-Haq, Josh Inglis (WK), Rishi Patel and Sam Evans.

Derbyshire

Billy Godleman (C), Luis Reece, Leus du Plooy, Wayne Madsen, Matt Critchley, Alex Hughes, Harry Came, Brooke Guest, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Anuj Dal, Michael Cohen, Alex Thomson, Matt McKiernan, Logan van Beek, George Scrimshaw

Predicted Playing XIs

Leicestershire

Arron Lilley, Ben Mike, Colin Ackermann (C), Scott Steel, Lewis Hill, Callum Parkinson, Dieter Klein, Gavin Griffiths, Harry Dearden, Naveen-ul-Haq, Josh Inglis (WK).

Derbyshire

Luis Reece, Billy Godleman (C), Wayne Madsen, Leus du Plooy, Matt Critchley, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Alex Hughes, Anuj Dal, Brooke Guest (WK), Michael Cohen, Logan van Beek

Match Details

Match: Leicestershire vs Derbyshire, 9th Match

Venue: Grace Road, Leicester

Date and Time: 11th June, 2021, 11:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch at Grace Road offers a balanced surface, which has something in it for both the bowlers and batsmen. While the batters should spend some time in the middle before shifting gears, the bowlers can prove to be threatening with the new ball. 150 is the par score at the venue.

T20 Blast Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (LEI vs DUR)

LEI vs DUR Dream11 Tips - T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Josh Inglis, Scott Steel, Leus de Plooy, Wayne Madsen, Billy Godleman, Luis Reece, Colin Ackermann, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Gavin Griffiths, Naveen ul Haq, Logan van Beek

Captain: Luis Reece. Vice-captain: Colin Ackermann

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Josh Inglis, Scott Steel, Rishi Patel, Leus de Plooy, Wayne Madsen, Luis Reece, Colin Ackermann, Alex Hughes, Gavin Griffiths, Naveen ul Haq, Logan van Beek

Captain: Josh Inglis. Vice-captain: Scott Steel

Edited by Samya Majumdar