LEI vs DER Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 Blast match - June 11th, 2021

Leicestershire and Derbyshire will lock horns at Grace Road in Leicester on Friday in the ongoing edition of the T20 Blast.

Leicestershire entered the tournament with some brilliant performers in all departments this season. But that didn’t help their cause when they took on Lancashire in their season opener as Leicestershire were defeated by 16 runs.

Derbyshire also lost the season's first match to the same opponents. Batting first, Derbyshire posted 168/7 in 20 overs. Liam Livingstone’s 94-run knock steamrolled Derbyshire as Lancashire won the game with three balls to spare.

On that note, here are three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 fantasy team for the T20 Blast match between Leicestershire and Derbyshire.

#3 Luis Reece

Durham v Derbyshire Falcons - T20 Blast 2020

Derbyshire opener Luis Reece started the season well with a brilliant half-century but lacked support from other batsmen which saw his side end up on the losing side. His knock was laced with five fours and three beautiful sixes.

Reece batted at a brilliant strike rate of 184 in the season opener. With the ball coming nicely onto the bat, Reece will be up for another impressive knock when Derbyshire meet Leicestershire on Friday.

#2 Scott Steel

Durham v Leicestershire - Royal London One Day Cup

Leicestershire opener Scott Steel tried his best to take his team home in the season opener against Lancashire. But with the pitch being on the slower side, his knock couldn’t help the team’s cause.

His 52-ball 54-run knock included just two fours and a six. If Leicestershire get to bat first, Steel will be a good vice-captain choice to have in your team. He will be raring to go to prove his worth in the upcoming encounter.

#3 Colin Ackermann

Notts Outlaws v Leicestershire Foxes - T20 Blast 2020

Leicestershire's Colin Ackermann shared the new ball with Callum Parkinson in the previous game. Moreover, he batted at No. 4, which makes him an obvious captain choice for this encounter.

Colin Ackermann is known for his ability to hit big and pick up crucial wickets in the powerplay and middle overs. He smacked 18 runs batting at No. 4 and claimed two wickets with the ball in his team's T20 Blast season opener. With Ackermann getting to perform in both departments, he will be a good choice to have as a multiplier.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee