LEI vs DER Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for T20 Blast 2022 South Group Match

Leicestershire will take on Derbyshire in a North Group match of the T20 Blast 2022 at the Grace Road, Leicester on Saturday.

Both teams started this tournament with a loss. Leicestershire went down against Durham as they lost by 54 runs while chasing 185. Meanwhile, Derbyshire almost hunted down the total of 201 but fell three runs short in their last game.

LEI vs DER Probable Playing 11 today

Leicestershire: Hamish Rutherford, Lewis Hill (wk), Arron Lilley, Colin Ackermann (c), Rishi Patel, Louis Kimber, Ben Mike, Rehan Ahmed, Roman Walker, Callum Parkinson, Naveen-ul-Haq

Derbyshire: Shan Masood (c), Harry Came, Leus du Plooy, Wayne Madsen, Luis Reece, Brooke Guest (wk), Hayden Kerr, Matt McKiernan, Samuel Conners, George Scrimshaw, Mark Watt

Match: LEI vs DER, T20 Blast 2022 South Group Match

Date & Time: May 28, 2022, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Grace Road, Leicester

Pitch Report

The track at the Grace Road in Leicester is a good one to bat on. Durham scored 180 batting first in the last game. The spinners usually get a bit of turn while the new ball also does move around a touch. Thus, another all-round surface is likely to be in store for this game.

Today’s LEI vs DER Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Brooke Guest looked solid in the last game as he struck 54 off 34 balls and almost got Derbyshire home. He also took one catch and affected one stumping.

Batters

Shan Masood couldn’t get going in DER’s first encounter but he is in fine form. He has the ability to get those big scores.

All-rounders

Rehan Ahmed can be very effective with both bat and ball. The leg-spinning all-rounder got 18 runs and took 2/22 against Durham.

Bowlers

Naveen-ul-Haq is a wicket-taker and he returned with figures of 4-0-26-1 in the LEI’s first encounter of this season.

Top 5 best players to pick in LEI vs DER Dream11 Prediction Team

Brooke Guest (DER): 100 points

Rehan Ahmed (LEI): 90 points

Arron Lilley (LEI): 42 points

Shan Masood (DER): 26 points

Colin Ackermann (LEI): 20 points

LEI vs DER Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Leicestershire vs Derbyshire - T20 Blast 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Brooke Guest, Shan Masood, Rishi Patel, Colin Ackermann, Leus du Plooy, Luis Reece, Rehan Ahmed, Arron Lilley, Callum Parkinson, Naveen-ul-Haq, Hayden Kerr

Captain: Rehan Ahmed Vice-captain: Shan Masood

Dream11 Team for Leicestershire vs Derbyshire - T20 Blast 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Brooke Guest, Wayne Madsen, Shan Masood, Colin Ackermann, Matt McKiernan, Rehan Ahmed, Arron Lilley, Mark Watt, Callum Parkinson, Naveen-ul-Haq, Hayden Kerr

Captain: Colin Ackermann Vice-captain: Shan Masood

Edited by Ritwik Kumar