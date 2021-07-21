LEI vs DER Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for today’s Royal London One Day match - July 22, 2021

Leicestershire and Derbyshire will lock horns in a Group B match of the Royal London One Day Cup at Grace Road, Leicester on Thursday.

Leicestershire had a forgettable campaign in the 2019 Royal London One Day Cup as they ended the tournament with the wooden spoon. They won just two of their eight matches played. With a stronger squad, they would look to turn the tables around this season.

Meanwhile, Derbyshire missed out on knockout qualification in the 2019 season by a whisker. They were pretty inconsistent with their performances throughout the season and had to settle for fifth place at the end of the group stage. With most of their stars part of participating in the inaugural 'The Hundred' tournament, they will look to start their campaign with a win.

Squads to choose from

Leicestershire

Harry Dearden, Hassan Azad, Lewis Hill, Marcus Harris, Nick Welch, Rishi Patel, Sam Evans, Arron Lilley, Ben Mike, Colin Ackermann, George Rhodes, Scott Steel, Harry Swindells, Josh Inglis, Louis Kimber, Sam Bates, Abidine Sakande, Alex Evans, Callum Parkinson, Chris Wright, Dieter Klein, Ed Barnes, Gavin Griffiths, Nathan Bowley, Naveen-ul-Haq, Will Davis.

Derbyshire

Billy Godleman, Harry Came, Leus du Plooy, Tom Wood, Wayne Madsen, Alex Hughes, Alex Thomson, Anuj Dal, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Luis Reece, Matt Critchley, Nils Priestley, Brooke Guest, Harvey Hosein, Ben Aitchison, Dustin Melton, George Scrimshaw, Logan van Beek, Mattie McKiernan, Michael Cohen, Nick Potts, Ravi Rampaul, Samuel Conners.

Probable Playing XIs

Leicestershire

Harry Dearden, Lewis Hill (C), Marcus Harris, Rishi Patel, Arron Lilley, George Rhodes, Scott Steel, Harry Swindells (WK), Chris Wright, Ed Barnes, Gavin Griffiths.

Derbyshire

Billy Goodleman (C), Harry Came, Wayne Madsen, Alex Hughes, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Brooke Guest (WK), Logan van Beek, Michael Cohen, Nick Potts, Ravi Rampaul, Samuel Conners.

Match Details

Match: Leicestershire vs Derbyshire, Group B.

Date and Time (IST): 22nd July, 3:30 PM.

Venue: Grace Road, Leicester.

Pitch Report

In this season’s T20 Blast, the wicket at this venue was a sporting one, with equal help for both batsmen and bowlers. Pacers should extract a lot of bounce in the initial overs, with lateral movement on offer.

It would be a good choice to bat first after winning the toss, as the pitch tends to slow down as the game progresses.

Royal London One Day Cup 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (LEI vs DER)

LEI vs DER Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Harry Swindells, Wayne Madsen, Billy Godleman, Lewis Hill, Aaron Lilley, Matt Critchley, Ravi Rampaul, Logan van Beek, Chris Wright, Gavin Griffiths, Callum Parkinson.

Captain: Lewis Hill. Vice-captain: Matt Critchley.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Brooke Guest, Wayne Madsen, Scott Steel, Rishi Patel, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Matt Critchley, Ravi Rampaul, Logan van Beek, Ed Barnes, Gavin Griffiths, Callum Parkinson.

Captain: Fynn Hudson-Prentice. Vice-captain: Scott Steel.

Edited by Bhargav