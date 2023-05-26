LEI vs WAS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English T20 Blast match – May 26, 2023

The fifth fixture of the North Group division in the English T20 Blast competition will be played on May 26 as Leicestershire prepares to take on Warwickshire at Grace Road Cricket Ground in Leicester. The game will kick off at 11:00 PM IST.

Prior to this fixture, Leicestershire suffered a horror defeat at the hands of Lancashire on Thursday by 8 wickets. On the other hand, Warwickshire would have a calm sense of confidence leading into this fixture as they registered a convincing victory in their opening game against Yorkshire last Saturday.

Warwickshire has the upper hand over Leicestershire as both teams clashed on 19 occasions out of which, Warwickshire has won 11 games whereas Leicestershire could barely manage to win just 7 games. It will be interesting to see how both teams face off in the early stages of the T20 Vitality Blast Competition.

Without further ado, let us look at the top 3 players whom you can pick as your captain or vice-captain for the forthcoming LEI vs WAS Dream11 prediction match.

LEI vs WAS Squad for Today's Match

Leicestershire Squad

Colin Ackermann (c), Rehan Ahmed, Sol Budinger, Will Davis, Michael Finan, Lewis Hill, Arron Lilley, Wiaan Mulder, Naseem Shah, Callum Parkinson, Rishi Patel, Tom Scriven, Harry Swindells (wk), Nick Welch.

Warwickshire Squad

Alex Davies (w & c), Ed Barnard, Chris Benjamin, Jacob Bethell, Danny Briggs, Henry Brookes, Sam Hain, Olly Hannon-Dalby, Jake Lintott, Glenn Maxwell, Craig Miles, Dan Mousley, Paul Stirling, Chris Woakes, Rob Yates

#3 Wiaan Mulder (LEI) - 9 credits

Lancashire Lightning v Leicestershire Foxes - Vitality T20 Blast

Mulder has represented South Africa across all three formats but his record in the domestic T20 arena is worth keeping an eye on. The promising Protea all-rounder averages 26.46 with the bat and has clobbered 81 fours and 36 sixes whilst with the ball, he has picked up 44 wickets at an astounding average of 27.54.

Mulder was the only one who offered some resistance in Leicestershire's last fixture against Lancashire where he scored 25 (24). The 25-year-old has demonstrated his ability to fight it out and we feel he is a worthy candidate to feature in your LEI vs WAS Dream11 prediction team as a captain or a vice-captain.

#2 Sam Hain (WAS) - 8.5 credits

Notts Outlaws v Birmingham Bears - Vitality Blast

Hain has looked in terrific form during the start of the season. He registered a brilliant 83* (45) in his last game against Yorkshire which helped his side register an impressive victory by a margin of 34 runs.

Besides, his domestic T20 figures are outstanding as well averaging nearly 40 whilst striking it at 131.74. He also has a career-best individual score of 112* which came in a winning cause.

Hain appears to be in threatening form and hence, he is one of our top picks for your LEI vs WAS Dream11 prediction match as a captain or vice-captain.

#1 Glenn Maxwell (WAS) - 9 credits

Lancashire Lightning v Worcestershire Rapids - Vitality Blast

The 34-year-old Aussie batting all-rounder is one of the most dynamic batters in limited-overs cricket. He has a wide range of shots in his book and can terrorize any bowling line-up with his swashbuckling strokeplay. He has a monstrous strike rate of 150.97 in T20I with three centuries under his belt.

And with the ball, Maxwell has taken 39 wickets at an average of 27.58 whilst going at just under 7.5 RPO. Being such a phenomenal all-rounder, Maxwell surely deserves a place in your LEI vs WAS Dream11 prediction team as a captain or a vice-captain.

