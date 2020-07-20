LIG vs NCT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Cyprus Match - July 21st, 2020

The second ECS T10 Cyprus League game on Tuesday has the home side Limassol Gladiators taking on Nicosia Tigers.

Both teams are yet to win a game in the competition. While Nicosia fell short against Punjab Lions, Limassol conceded 150-plus scores in both their games and they are on the brink of elimination.

Nicosia Tigers should fancy their chances of a win although Limassol could spring in a surprise at their home venue.

Squads to choose from

Limassol Gladiators

Azan Baig, Abbas Khan, Junaid Rehman, Kamran Asif, Murtaza Khan, Shahid Ali, Shahid Ali, Babar Ayub, Sikander Khan, Sadiq Khan, Noman Zeb, Faheem Rehan, Shah Khalid, Mudassir Shah, Shahzaib Shah, Sheryar Orakzai, Taufiq Umair, Walid Khan and Yasir Nazir.

Nicosia Tigers

Abdul Manan, Abdul Mobeen, Abid Ali, Aizaz Jameel, Amir Sohail, Anowar Hossain, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Benojir Ahmed, Faysal Mia, Habibur Rahman, Iftekar Jaman, Jahid Hassan, Kazi Saiful, Yasir Khan, Rashidul Hasan, Roman Mazumder, Shabbi Ul Hassan, Sakhawat Hossain, Mainul Hasan, Saurav Ahmed, Faruk Ahmed and Qasim Anwar.

Predicted Playing XIs

Limassol Gladiators

S Ali, R Hasan, V Reddy, B Ahmad, A Rehman, N Zeb, A ud-Din, S Orakzai, N Kumar, J Singh and A Jahid

Nicosia Tigers

F Mia, A Mobeen, H Rahman, R Hasan, Y Khan, K Saiful, F Ahmed, A Jameel, S Ul Hasan, A Ali and A al Tasmin

Match Details

Match: Limassol Gladiators vs Nicosia Tigers

Date: 21st July 2020, at 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game is expected in Limassol with scores over 100 being notched up quite frequently on Monday. The dimensions of the ground also aid the batsmen, with there being little on offer from the surface to help the bowlers. 100 should be a bare minimum here, with either side looking to bat first in this game.

ECS T10 Cyprus Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

LIG vs NCT Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Y Khan, S Ul Hassan, B Ahmad, V Reddy, A Jameel, N Zeb, R Hassan, F Ahmed, A Jahid, F Mia and N Kumar

Captain: F Ahmed, Vice-Captain: N Zeb

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Ali, S Ul Hassan, A Rahma, V Reddy, A Jameel, N Zeb, R Hassan, F Ahmed, A Jahid, F Mia and N Kumar

Captain: N Zeb, Vice-Captain: S Ul Hassan