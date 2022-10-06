LIO vs EAG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for KCA President Cup T20 2022, Final

KCA Lions (LIO) will take on KCA Eagles (EAG) in the final match of the KCA President Cup T20 2022 on Thursday (October 6) at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the LIO vs EAG Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, the pitch report, best fantasy picks and playing 11s.

The KCA Lions are among the strongest teams in this year's KCA President Cup T20 as they have won seven of their last ten games. The KCA Eagles, on the other hand, have won six of their last ten games.

The KCA Eagles will give it their all to win the championship, but the KCA Lions are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

LIO vs EAG Match Details

The final match of the KCA President Cup T20 2022 will be played on October 6 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha. The game is set to take place at 9.00 AM. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

LIO vs EAG, Final

Date and Time: October 6, 2022, 9.00 AM IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha is well-balanced. There are a lot of opportunities for both batters and bowlers, especially spinners. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between the KCA Eagles and the KCA Panthers, where a total of 273 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets in 33.2 overs.

LIO vs EAG Form Guide

LIO - L W W W W W L W W L

EAG - W W L L W L L W W W

LIO vs EAG Probable Playing XI

LIO Playing XI

No major injury updates

Mohammed Azharuddeen (wk), Anuj Jotin, Ashwin Anand, Alfi Francis, Jalaj Saxena, Sijomon Joseph, Mannembeth Sreeroop, Sudhesan Midhun, Akhin Sathar, Akshay Manohar, MD Nidheesh, Ajinas M, R Harikrishnan, Jerin PS, Rahul Chandran

EAG Playing XI

No major injury updates

Rahul P (wk), Rohan Nair, Arjun AK, Abhiram CH, Akhil KG, Adithya Vinod, Nipun Babu, Aswanth S Sanker, Krishna Prasad KM Asif, Athul Raveendran, Fazil Fanoos, Mhd Kaif, Sachin Baby (c), Vaishak Chandran, Rahul

LIO vs EAG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Rahul P (10 matches, 294 runs)

Rahul P, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will also earn additional points from catches. M Azharuddeen is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

S Baby (10 matches, 273 runs, 1 wicket)

S Baby and A Jotin are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. CH Abhiram is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He has performed exceptionally well in the last few matches.

All-rounders

M Sreeroop (10 matches, 42 runs, 13 wickets)

A Raveendran and M Sreeroop are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. J Saxena is another good pick for today's match.

Bowlers

V Chandran (10 matches, 11 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Asif and V Chandran. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. S Midhun is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

LIO vs EAG match captain and vice-captain choices

M Sreeroop

M Sreeroop will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him among the safest options for the captaincy. He has already taken 13 wickets and smashed 42 runs in the last ten games.

S Baby

Since the pitch is decent, you can make S Baby the captain of the grand league teams. He has already smashed 273 runs and taken one wicket in the last ten matches. He looks in good touch and could take a few early wickets in today's match.

5 Must-Picks for LIO vs EAG, Final

V Chandran 11 wickets 428 points A Raveendran 11 wickets 397 points J Saxena 173 runs and 11 wickets 629 points M Sreeroop 42 runs and 13 wickets 525 points S Baby 273 runs and 1 wicket 438 points

KCA Lions vs KCA Eagles Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bowl both in death overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

KCA Lions vs KCA Eagles Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Azharuddeen, Rahul P

Batters: S Baby, S Nizar, A Jotin

All-rounders: J Saxena, A Raveendran, M Sreeroop

Bowlers: V Chandran, K Asif, S Midhun

KCA Lions vs KCA Eagles Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Azharuddeen

Batters: S Baby, S Nizar, A Jotin

All-rounders: J Saxena, A Raveendran, M Sreeroop, K Parsed

Bowlers: V Chandran, F Fanoos, S Midhun

