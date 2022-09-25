LIO vs EAG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for KCA President Cup T20 2022, Match 9

The KCA Lions (LIO) will take on the KCA Eagles (EAG) in the ninth match of the KCA President Cup T20 2022 on Sunday, September 25, at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the LIO vs EAG Dream11 Prediction, pitch report and playing 11s.

The KCA Lions are among the strongest teams in this year's KCA President Cup T20 as they have won two of their last three games. The KCA Eagles, too, have performed exceptionally well and have won both of their last two games.

The KCA Eagles will give it their all to win the match and create a winning streak in the tournament, but the KCA Lions are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

LIO vs EAG Match Details

The ninth match of the KCA President Cup T20 2022 will be played on September 25 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha. The game is set to take place at 9.00 am. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

LIO vs EAG, Match 9

Date and Time: September 25, 2022, 9.00 am IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha is well-balanced. There are a lot of opportunities for both batters and bowlers, especially spinners. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch.

The last match played on this pitch was between the KCA Panthers and the KCA Lions, where a total of 266 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets in 38 overs.

LIO vs EAG Form Guide

LIO - L W W

EAG - W W

LIO vs EAG Probable Playing XI

LIO Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Ajinas M, Alfrin Francis, Anuj Jotin, Ashwin Anand, Jalaj Saxena, Mohammed Azharuddeen (wk), Sudhesan Midhun, Sijomon Joseph (c), Mannembeth Sreeroop, Akhin Sathar, Abhishek Mohan, Akshay Manohar, Harikrishnan R, Rahul Chandran, and Jerin PS.

EAG Playing XI

No major injury updates

Rahul P (wk), Rohan Nair, Arjun AK, Abhiram CH, Akhil KG, Adithya Vinod, Nipun Babu, Aswanth S Sanker, Krishna Prasad KM Asif, Athul Raveendran, Fazil Fanoos, Mhd Kaif, Sachin Baby (c), Vaishak Chandran, and Rahul.

LIO vs EAG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

M Azharuddeen (3 matches, 85 runs)

M Azharuddeen, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicketkeeper for today's Dream11 side. He will also earn additional points from catches.

Batters

A Jotin (3 matches, 126 runs)

S Baby and A Jotin are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. Akhil KG is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He has performed exceptionally well in the last few matches.

All-rounders

A Raveendran (2 matches, 5 wickets)

A Raveendran and J Saxena are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Sreeroop is another good pick for today's match.

Bowlers

S Midhun (3 matches, 5 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Asif and S Midhun. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. V Chandran is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

LIO vs EAG match captain and vice-captain choices

A Raveendran

A Raveendran will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him among the safest options for the captaincy. He has already picked up five wickets in the last two games.

S Midhun

Since the pitch is decent, you can make S Midhun the captain of the grand league teams. He has already scalped five wickets in the last three matches. He looks in good touch and can take a few early wickets in today's match.

5 Must-Picks for LIO vs EAG, Match 9

Players Players Stats Fantasy Points S Midhun 5 wickets 179 points A Raveendran 5 wickets 185 points J Saxena 43 runs and 3 wickets 171 points M Sreeroop 26 runs and 4 wickets 186 points A Jotin 126 runs 182 points

KCA Lions vs KCA Eagles Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bowl both in death overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

KCA Lions vs KCA Eagles Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

KCA Lions vs KCA Eagles Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: Rahul P, M Azharuddeen

Batters: A Jotin, Akhil KG, S Baby

All-rounders: J Saxena, A Raveendran, M Sreeroop

Bowlers: V Chandran, K Asif, S Midhun

KCA Lions vs KCA Eagles Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

KCA Lions vs KCA Eagles Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Azharuddeen

Batters: A Jotin, Akhil KG, S Baby

All-rounders: J Saxena, A Raveendran, M Sreeroop, S Joseph

Bowlers: V Chandran, A Mohan, S Midhun

