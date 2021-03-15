LIO vs TIG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's KCA President's Cup T20 Match - March 16th, 2021

In Match 20 of the President’s Cup, KCA Lions will take on KCA Tigers at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground on Tuesday.

KCA Lions are having a fabulous campaign in the President's Cup, winning four of their six games. In their last President's Cup game, they beat Panthers by four runs. Asked to bat first, the Lions posted 134/6 in 20 overs, thanks to Abdul Bazith and Akshay Manohar's knocks. Their bowlers then stole the show with an impressive performance, restricting Panthers to 130/9.

Meanwhile, Tigers are languishing at the bottom of the President's Cup points table, winning just once in six games. They lost their previous President's Cup match against KCA Royals by two wickets. Batting first, they posted 109/8 in 20 overs, a target the Royals surpassed with three balls to spare.

Lions will aim to top the President's Cup points table with a win in this game, while Tigers will look to play spoilsport.

President's Cup: Squads to choose from

KCA Lions

Abhishek Mohan (c), Abhiram CH, Vishnu Mohan, Abdul Basith, Akshay Manohar, Dheeraj Prem, Alfrin Francis, PathirikattuMidhun, Vinod Kumar, Vishweshwar Suresh, Aswanth S Sankar, Abhiram CH, Vishnu Mohan (WK), Abdul Basith, Akshay Manohar, Abhishek Mohan (C), Dheeraj Prem, Alfrin Francis, PathirikattuMidhun, Vinod Kumar, Vishweshwar Suresh, Aswanth S Sankar.

KCA Tigers

Varun Nayanar (WK), Sachin Baby, Sreesanth, Fazil Fanoos, Muhammed Kaif (WK), Akash C Pillai, M Ajinas (C), Sachin MS, Akhil Scaria, Amal Ramesh, Abhijith K, Bharath Soorya M, Athul Raveendran, Akhil Anil, Gowtham Mohan, Niranjan V Dev, Vinil TS and Ajith KA.

Probable Playing XIs

KCA Lions

Abhishek Mohan(c), Abhiram CH, Vishnu Mohan(wk), Akshay Manohar, Abdul Basith, Vinu Kumar, Pathirikattu Midhun, Vinod Kumar, Vishweshwar Suresh, Salman Nizar, Sudhesan Midhun.

KCA Tigers

Ajinas M(c), Varun Nayanar(wk), Bharath Surya, Amal Ramesh, Akash Pillai, Ajith K A, Akhil Scaria, Athul Raveendran, Abhijith K, Vinil T S, Akhil Anil.

Match Details

Match: KCA Lions vs KCA Tigers, Match 20.

Date: 16th March; 2:00 PM.

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha.

Pitch Report

130-140 is a par-score on this pitch. The track is pretty slow, and batsmen will need to work hard to score runs.

Teams batting first have won more games at this venue. So the captain winning the toss in this game could look to bat first.

President's Cup T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

LIO vs TIG Dream11 Fantasy Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Vishnu Mohan, Varun Nayanar, Abdul Bazith, Akash C Pillai, M Ajinas, KA Ajith, Abhishek Mohan, Akhil Scaria, Vinod Kumar CV, Athul Raveendran, PK Midhun.

Captain: Abhishek Mohan. Vice-Captain: Akhil Scaria.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vishnu Mohan, Varun Nayanar, Abdul Bazith, Akash C Pillai, M Ajinas, Akshay Manohar, Abhishek Mohan, CG Vinukumar, Vinod Kumar CV, TS Vinil, Vishweshwar A Suresh.

Captain: Vishnu Mohan. Vice-Captain: Abdul Bazith.