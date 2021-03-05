LIO vs TIG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's President's Cup T20 match - March 6th, 2021

The inaugural edition of the KCA President's Cup 2021 will see KCA Tigers locking horns with KCA Lions on Saturday at the Sanathana Dharma College Ground. The President's Cup was initially supposed to take place in December but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

KCA Tigers are a strong side on paper, as they have the likes of Sachin Baby and Sreesanth in their ranks. With Sreesanth making his return to cricket after a hiatus, he will look to make a name for himself in the President's Cup.

KCA Lions, meanwhile, lack quality players, so they face a tall task against KCA Tigers in their President's Cup tournament opener.

President's Cup 2021: Squads to choose from

KCA Tigers

Sachin Baby(c), Varun Nayanar(wk), Bharath Surya, Ajith KA, Aquib Fazal, Akash C Pillai, Muhammad Kaif (wk), Aditya Mohan, Akhil Acaria, Athul Raveendran, Fazil Fanoos, Akhil Anil, Sreesanth, Gautham Mohan.

KCA Lions

Ponnam Rahul(c), Abhiram CH, Vishnu Mohan(wk), Akshay Manohar, Abdul Basith, Salman Nizar, Vinu Kumar Gopalakrishnan, Alfrin Francis, Midhun PK, Vinod Kumar, Vishweshwar Suresh, Abhishek Mohan, Riyas PA.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

KCA Lions

Vishnu Mohan, Salman Nizar, Akshay Manohar, Abdul Bazith P A, Ashil Prakash, Vinod Kumar CV, Riyaz PA, Abhishek Mohan, Sudeshan Midhun, Aswath S Sankar, Sudhi Anil.

KCA Tigers

Varun Nayanar, Ajith KA, Akash C Pillai, Ajinas M, Sachin Baby, Akhil Scaria, Amal Ramesh, Sreesanth, Athul Raveendran, Mohammad Kaif, Akhil Anil.

Match Details

Match: KCA Lions vs KCA Tigers, Match 1.

Date & Time: 6th March 2021; 09:00 PM IST.

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha.

Pitch Report

The SD College Ground is one of the renowned grounds in Kerala for hosting local tournaments.

The small dimensions of the ground will favour the batsmen, so a high-scoring game in the President's Cup can be expected.

President's Cup T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

LIO vs TIG Dream11 Team Prediction for President's Cup 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Varun Nayanar, Vishnu Mohan, Salman Nizar, Akash C Pillai, Akshay Manohar, Ajinas M, Sachin Baby, Vinod Kumar C V, Sreesanth, Abhishek Mohan, Sudeshan Midhun.

Captain: Akash C Pillai. Vice-captain: Akshay Manohar.

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Varun Nayanar, Mohammad Kaif, Salman Nizar, Akash C Pillai, Abdul Bazith PA, Ajinas M, Sachin Baby, Akhil Scaria, Sreesanth, Abhishek Mohan, Sudeshan Midhun.

Captain: Sreesanth. Vice-captain: Sachin Baby.