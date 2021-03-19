LIO vs TUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Kerala T20 Match - March 20th, 2021

Match number 28 in KCA President’s Cup T20 will see a clash between KCA Lions and KCA Tuskers at Sanatana Dharma College Ground on Saturday.

KCA Lions are currently at the top spot of the points table with six wins in nine games in the tournament. The Lions rarely put a foot wrong and they defeated the Royals by 16 runs in their previous encounter. With the help of Vinod Kumar and Vishnu Mohan’s impressive knocks, Lions posted 170/6 in 20 overs. P Midhun and Mohan were an integral part of their bowling as the Royals got restricted to 154/7 in 20 overs.

Tuskers, meanwhile, are having a disastrous tournament with just three wins in eight encounters. They are currently holding the wooden spoon and they will aim to spoil other teams’ party at the business end of the tournament. In their previous contest, they lost to the Panthers by 4 runs. Asked to bowl first, Tuskers restricted Panthers to 123/9 in 20 overs. In response, Tuskers’ batters failed to live up to expectations as they could post only 119/8.

Squads to choose from

KCA Lions

Abhishek Mohan (c), Abhiram CH, Abdul Basith, Akshay Manohar, Dheeraj Prem, Alfrin Francis, PathirikattuMidhun, Vinod Kumar, Vishweshwar Suresh, Aswanth S Sankar, Abhiram CH, Vishnu Mohan (WK), Abdul Basith, Akshay Manohar, Abhishek Mohan (C), Dheeraj Prem, Alfrin Francis, PathirikattuMidhun, Vishweshwar Suresh, Aswanth S Sankar.

KCA Tuskers

Anand Krishnan, Nikhil T, Arjun Ali, Anuj Jotin, Sreenath K, Karaparambli Monish, Joffin Jose, Afrad Reshab P N, Vaishak Chandran, Vignesh Puthur, Ahmed Farzeen, Vishnu P Kumar, Mohit Shibu, MN Neeraj Kumar

Probable Playing XIs

KCA Lions

Abhishek Mohan(c), Vishnu Mohan(wk), Akshay Manohar, Abdul Basith, Vinu Kumar, Alfrin Francis, Pathirikattu Midhun, Vinod Kumar, Vishweshwar Suresh, Aswanth S Sankar, Salman Nizar

KCA Tuskers

Vathsal Govind(c), Vishnu Vinod(wk), Anuj Jotin, Joffin Jose, Sreenath K, Karaparambil Monish, Afrad Reshab P N, Vishnu P Kumar, Mannembeth Sreeroop, Ahmed Farzeen, MD Nidheesh

Match Details

Match: KCA Lions vs KCA Tuskers, Match 28

Date: 20th March at 2.00 PM

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

Pitch Report

Chasing has been pretty difficult in most of the matches in the tournament so far. The first innings par score has been 140-150. Captains winning the toss would love to bat first and put the opposition under pressure.

However, it’s not that easy for batsmen to put up runs on the board. Bowlers will also get their fair share in the powerplay overs. It will be interesting to see the battle between batters and bowlers in the death overs.

Kerala T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

LIO vs TUS Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Vishnu Mohan, Abdul Bazith, Akshay Manohar, Vatsal Govind Sharma, Abhishek Mohan, Joffin Jose, Vinod Kumar CV, Ahmed Farzeen, Afrad Reshab P N, Karamparambil Monish, Vishweshwar A Suresh

Captain: Abhishek Mohan Vice-Captain: Vinod Kumar CV

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vishnu Mohan, Vishnu Vinod, Abdul Bazith, Anuj Jotin, Akshay Manohar, Joffin Jose, Vinod Kumar CV, MD Nidheesh, Afrad Reshab P N, Karamparambil Monish, PK Mithun

Captain: Vishnu Vinod Vice-Captain: MD Nidheesh