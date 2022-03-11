LIO vs WAR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for South African One-Day Cup, Match 2

The second match of the South African One-Day Cup 2022 will see the Lions (LIO) take on the Warriors (WAR) at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Friday.

The Warriors and Lions face off in the first round of fixtures with both teams looking to start their campaign on a winning note. The Lions, who didn't have the best of CSA T20 Challenge campaigns, will welcome the return of Temba Bavuma to the fore. However, they face a strong Warriors side who boast a good blend of youth and experience. Although both teams look evenly-matched on paper, the Warriors might hold the edge owing to their superior depth and balance. With valuable points up for grabs, a cracking game beckons at the Wanderers.

LIO vs WAR Probable Playing 11 Today

LIO XI

Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Kagiso Rapulana, Mitchell van Buuren, Wiaan Mulder, Dominic Hendricks (wk), Sisanda Magala, Tshepo Ntuli, Malusi Siboto (c), Bjorn Fortuin and Tladi Bokako

WAR XI

Wihan Lubbe, Matthew Breetzke, JJ Smuts, Lesiba Ngoepe, Tristan Stubbs, Diego Rosier, Sinethemba Qeshile (c&wk), Rudi Second, Kyle Jacobs, Tsepo Ndwandwa and Akhona Mnyaka

Match Details

LIO vs WAR, South Africa One-Cup 2022, Match 2

Date and Time: 11th March 2022, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: The Wanderers, Johannesburg

Pitch Report

Although a decent batting track awaits the two sides, the bowlers are expected to get some help off the surface. There should be some swing on offer with the new ball, keeping the batters on their toes early on. As the match progresses, the pitch should ease out with a little help on offer for the spinners. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss.

Today’s LIO vs WAR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Ryan Rickelton: Ryan Rickelton is an attacking batter who has a knack for getting his teams off to a brilliant start. But Rickelton comes into the tournament on the back of a subdued CSA T20 Challenge campaign. However, given his potential and ability, Rickelton should get the nod over Sinethemba Qeshile in your LIO vs WAR Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Tristan Stubbs: Tristan Stubbs, on the other hand, was one of the breakout stars in the CSA T20 Challenge 2022, scoring 293 runs at a brilliant strike rate of 183.13. Stubbs has been particularly heavy on the pacers in recent times, a trait that should hold him in good stead. With form on his side, Stubbs is certainly one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Wihan Lubbe: Wihan Lubbe also impressed with the bat for the Warriors, scoring 231 runs in seven CSA T10 Challenge 2022 matches. The big left-hander is an aggressive batter who looks to take on the bowlers early in the innings. With the conditions likely to suit his batting and his right-arm off-breaks, Lubbe should find a spot in your Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Bjorn Fortuin: Star spinner Bjorn Fortuin is one of the best spinners on the South African circuit. Capped at the international level, Fortuin is known for his economical spells and wicket-taking ability in the powerplay phase. With Fortuin having some experience to fall back on, he should be a fine addition to your LIO vs WAR Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in LIO vs WAR Dream11 prediction team

Reeza Hendricks (LIO)

Tristan Stubbs (WAR)

Akhona Mnyaka (WAR)

Important stats for LIO vs WAR Dream11 prediction team

Reeza Hendricks - 565 runs in 24 ODI matches, Average: 25.68

Tristan Stubbs - 293 runs in 7 CSA T20 Challenge 2022 matches, Average: 48.83

Bjorn Fortuin - 14 wickets in 13 T20I matches, Average: 19.29

LIO vs WAR Dream11 Prediction Today (South Africa One-Day 2022)

LIO vs WAR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Breetzke, R Rickelton, R Hendricks, D Rosier, T Stubbs, S Magala, W Mulder, W Lubbe, M Siboto, B Fortuin and A Mnyaka

Captain: M Breetzke. Vice-captain: S Magala.

LIO vs WAR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Breetzke, R Rickelton, R Hendricks, M van Buuren, T Stubbs, S Magala, JJ Smuts, W Lubbe, M Siboto, B Fortuin and K Jacobs

Captain: JJ Smuts. Vice-captain: S Magala.

Edited by Samya Majumdar