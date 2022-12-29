The Lions (LIO) will lock horns with Western Province (WEP) in the final of the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Thursday, December 29. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the LIO vs WEP Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Lions have had a wonderful season, having won six of their seven matches in the league stages. They finished at the top of the table and made their way to the final with full dominance.

Meanwhile, Western Province also had a good run in the league stages. They won five of their seven matches and finished second in the points table. In the last match between the two teams, the Lions won by six wickets.

LIO vs WEP Match Details, Final

The final of CSA Provincial One Day Challenge Division One will be played at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. The match is scheduled to start at 4.30 pm IST.

LIO vs WEP, CSA Provincial One Day Challenge Division One, Final

Date and Time: December 29, 2022, 4.30 pm IST

Venue: The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

LIO vs WEP Pitch Report

The pitch has been good for batting in the first half of the matches that have been played here. Apparently, it becomes harder to score runs in the second half and hence the skipper winning the toss will look to bat first on the wicket.

Last 3 matches on this pitch (This Tournament)

Matches won batting first: 3

Matches won batting second: 0

Average score batting first: 296

Average score batting second: 152

LIO vs WEo Form Guide (CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One)

Lions: W-L-W

Western Province: W-L-L

LIO vs WEP probable playing XIs for today’s match

LIO Team / Injury News

No major injury updates.

Lions Probable Playing XI

Joshua Richars, Dominic Hendricks (c), Reeza Hendricks, Mitchell van Buuren, Wiaan Mulder, Connor Esterhuizen (wk), Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin, Malusi Siboto, Lutho Sipamla, and Liam Alder.

WEP Team / Injury News

No major injury updates.

Western Province Probable Playing XI

Jonathan Bird, Tony de Zorzi, Edward Moore, Zubayr Hamza, Daniel Smith (wk), Wayne Parnell (c), George Linde, Mihlali Mpongwana, Kyle Simmonds, Beuran Hendricks, and Tshepo Moreki.

LIO vs WEP Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Daniel Smith-Jr ( 7 Matches, 83 Runs, Strike Rate: 74.10)

The left-handed batter has played 11 matches and even though has not been in the greatest of batting form, he can give points with his wicketkeeping skills.

Batter

Reeza Hendrics ( 7 Matches, 278 Runs, Strike Rate: 98.23)

Reeza Hendricks did not have a great start to the tournament. However, he has regained touch with each passing game and is in good batting form now.

All-rounder

Sisanda Magala (6 Matches, 17 Wickets, Economy Rate: 6.11)

Sisanda Magala has been in great form with the ball. He is the Lions' strike bowler and will surely pick up some valuable wickets in the match.

Bowler

Tshepo Moreki (7 Matches, 12 Wickets, Economy Rate: 4.77)

Moreki has been the strike bowler for the Western Province in the tournament. The team will surely depend on him in the summit clash to pick up some important breakthroughs.

KWNI vs GRB Dream11 match top Captain and Vice-captain choices

Sisanda Magala

Sisanda Magala has been in great wicket-taking form and that makes him the best candidate for the captain and vice-captain role. He has already picked up 608 points in just six matches, so his consistency is unquestionable.

George Linde

George Linde has 615 points under his belt in the tournament from six matches. He has been brilliant with the ball and done a more than decent job with the bat, so Linde gives you the opportunity to pick up points from both of his trades.

LIO vs WEP Dream11 match Top 5 Picks

Reeza Hendricks - 278 runs in seven matches

Sisanda Magala - 17 wickets in six matches

Tshepo Moreki - 12 wickets in seven matches

George Linde - 14 wickets and 142 runs in seven matches

Dominic Hendricks - 218 runs in six matches

LIO vs WEP Dream11 match Expert Tips

The pitch will get tougher for batting in the second half of the match. So, it is advisable to load the team with more bowlers from the team that bowls second.

LIO vs WEP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-to-Head League

LIO vs WEP - Dream 11 Tips, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Daniel Smith-Jr.

Batters: Reeza Hendricks, Tondy de Zorzi, Mitchell van Buuren, Dominic Hendricks

All-rounders: Sisanda Magala, George Linde, Wiaan Mulder

Bowlers: Tshep Moreki, Malusi Siboto, Lutho Sipamla

LIO vs WEP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

LIO vs WEP - Dream 11 Tips, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Daniel Smith-Jr.

Batters: Reeza Hendricks, Tondy de Zorzi, Mitchell van Buuren, Dominic Hendricks

All-rounders: Sisanda Magala, George Linde, Bjorn Fortuin

Bowlers: Tshep Moreki, Malusi Siboto, Lutho Sipamla

