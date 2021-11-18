LIO vs ROC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CSA 4-Day Franchise Series 2021-22 Division 1 Match 

The Lions (LIO) will take on the Rocks (ROC) in a Division 1 match of the CSA 4-Day Franchise Series 2021-22 at the The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Thursday.

The Lions have had a fabulous start to the season. They have won their first two games, with both being innings victories. On the other hand, the Rocks drew their first two matches. They were ahead in the first game against the Knights, but were behind in the second against Western Province.

LIO vs ROC Probable Playing 11 today

Lions: Joshua Richards, Dominic Hendricks (c), Ryan Rickelton (wk), Kagiso Rapulana, Muhammed Mayet, Shane Dadswell, Ruan Haasbroek, Sisanda Magala, Malusi Siboto, Lutho Sipamla, Duanne Olivier

Rocks: Pieter Malan (c), Ruan Terblanche, Isma-eel Gafieldien, Janneman Malan, Mickey Copeland, Ferisco Adams, Hlomla Hanabe (wk), Shaun von Berg, Hardus Viljoen, Zakhele Qwabe, Ziyaad Abrahams

Match Details

LIO vs ROC, CSA 4-Day Franchise Series 2021-22 Division 1

Date & Time: November 18th 2021, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg has quite a bit of bounce and carry. As a result, the fast bowlers will constantly be in the game. The bouncy nature of the pitch could also assist the batters, with the ball coming on to the bat nicely.

Today’s LIO vs ROC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Ryan Rickelton has been batting well, having scored 164, including a fine 159 in Lions’ first game of the tournament.

Batter

Pieter Malan has been in top form with the bat, amassing 257 runs in three innings in the CSA 4-Day Franchise Series 2021-22 Division 1.

All-rounder

Shaun von Berg has fared well with both the bat and ball. He has taken eight wickets in addition to scoring 47 runs.

Bowlers

Duanne Olivier has been bowling really well, returning with 11 wickets in two games.

Hardus Viljoen has been one of the best bowlers for the Rocks in the CSA 4-Day Franchise Series 2021-22 Division 1 so far. He has picked up seven wickets in three innings.

Top 5 best players to pick in LIO vs ROC Dream11 Prediction Team

Ryan Rickelton (LIO)

Pieter Malan (ROC)

Duanne Olivier (LIO)

Hardus Viljoen (ROC)

Janneman Malan (ROC)

Important stats for LIO vs ROC Dream11 Prediction Team

Pieter Malan: 257 runs

Janneman Malan: 229 runs

Hardus Viljoen: 7 wickets

Ryan Rickelton: 164 runs

Duanne Olivier: 11 wickets

LIO vs ROC Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Lions vs Rocks - CSA 4-Day Franchise Series 2021-22.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ryan Rickelton, Hlomla Hanabe, Dominic Hendricks, Pieter Malan, Joshua Richards, Janneman Malan, Shaun von Berg, Hardus Viljoen, Malusi Siboto, Duanne Olivier, Ziyaad Abrahams

Captain: Pieter Malan. Vice-captain: Ryan Rickelton

Dream11 Team for Lions vs Rocks - CSA 4-Day Franchise Series 2021-22.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ryan Rickelton, Dominic Hendricks, Pieter Malan, Janneman Malan, Kagiso Rapulana, Shaun von Berg, Sisanda Magala, Ferisco Adams, Hardus Viljoen, Duanne Olivier, Lutho Sipamla

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Captain: Duanne Olivier. Vice-captain: Janneman Malan

Edited by Samya Majumdar