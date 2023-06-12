LKK vs ITT Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s TNPL match – June 12, 2023

Lyca Kovai Kings (LKK) and IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (ITT) are slated to play the inaugural match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 on June 12 at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore. The game will commence at 7 pm IST.

Lyca Kovai Kings finished in fourth position last season with four wins in seven games. IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, meanwhile, finished just one place behind Lyca Kovai Kings in fifth position with three wins under their belt.

As two teams gear up for this fascinating encounter, here are the top three players you should pick as a captain or vice-captain for the LKK vs ITT Dream11 prediction match.

#3 Shahrukh Khan (LKK) - 9 credits

Shahrukh Khan is a rising talent for Indian cricket. He has done a commendable job for his franchise Punjab Kings in the recently concluded IPL tournament. He averages just under 20 but has a very formidable strike rate of 132 in this format. Besides, he has smashed 57 fours and 54 sixes in T20 cricket.

Shahrukh is an exciting talent to watch out for and we recommend you feature him as your captain or vice-captain for your LKK vs ITT Dream11 prediction match.

#2 Vijay Shankar (ITT) - 8.5 credits

IPL 2023: Qualifier 1 - Gujarat Titans v Chennai Super Kings

Shankar is a very gifted all-rounder who has been actively contributing well in the shorter format of the game. He is a strong middle-order batter who can grind attacks and bowl some effective medium-pace bowling. He averages 25.25 in T20 cricket and has a very remarkable strike rate of 138.35.

Shankar is quite handy with the ball and has 33 T20 wickets to his name which includes his best bowling figures of 3/12. Shankar should be your go-to man to feature in your Dream11 prediction team as a captain or vice-captain.

#1 Sai Sudharsan (LKK) - 9 credits

IPL 2023: Qualifier 2 - Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians

Sudharsan lit up the IPL final with a dazzling knock of 96 (47). He is a sweet-timer of the cricket ball but can also play some attacking cricket shots. He has over 800 T20 runs at an impressive average of 39.04 while his strike rate is just a touch under 130.

By looking at his current form, Sai should be your number one pick in your LKK vs ITT Dream11 prediction team as a captain or vice-captain.

Poll : Who will fetch the most points in today's LKK vs ITT Dream11 contest? Sai Sudharsan Vijay Shankar 0 votes