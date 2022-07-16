LKK vs ITT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for TNPL 2022, Match 20

The 20th match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2022 will see Lyca Kovai Kings (LKK) take on the iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (ITT) at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore on Saturday, 16th July.

The Lyca Kovai Kings have blown hot and cold in the tournament, winning only two of their five games so far. Although the duo of Shahrukh Khan and Abhishek Tanwar have starred for them, the Lyca Kovai Kings are yet to fire in unison.

iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, meanwhile, have two wins from four games and will be keen to boost their qualification hopes with a win today. They have a good mix of youth and experience and will fancy their chances against the Lyca Kovai Kings in this much-awaited game.

LKK vs ITT Probable Playing 11 Today

LKK XI

Ganga Sridhar Raju, Suresh Kumar (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Shijit Chandran, U Mukilesh, Shahrukh Khan (c), Balu Surya, S Ajith Ram, R Divakar, Abhishek Tanwar and N Selva Kumaran.

ITT XI

Srikkanth Anirudha (c), S Aravind, Subramanian Anand, Maan Bafna, Francis Rokin, R Rajkumar, M Mohammed, Tushar Raheja (wk), Aswin Crist, Mohan Prasath and S Manigandan.

Match Details

LKK vs ITT, TNPL 2022, Match 20

Date and Time: 16th July 2022, 3:15 PM IST

Venue: SNR College Ground, Coimbatore

Pitch Report

A competitive track beckons in Coimbatore with there being ample help for the bowlers. There should be some swing for the pacers with the new ball, keeping the batters on their toes. While the ball should come on nicely to the bat, the batters will be wary of turn off the surface. Wickets in hand will be key, with teams preferring to bat first in the afternoon games in TNPL 2022.

Today’s LKK vs ITT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Tushar Raheja: Tushar Raheja is a technically sound batter who has been used by ITT as a floater. Capable of anchoring the innings and clearing the boundary at times of need, Raheja has come up with handy knocks in the middle order. With the ITT keeper being a decent player of spin, he should be one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Sai Sudharsan: Sai Sudharsan has shown signs of form in recent games, having started this year's TNPL slowly. He is one of the most exciting prospects in the league, with his ability to tee off from ball one holding him in high regard. With the southpaw due for a big knock, he could be backed ahead of this much-awaited clash.

All-rounder

Shahrukh Khan: Shahrukh Khan has been Lyca Kovai Kings' best player, impressing with both the bat and ball. While he has come up with quick runs in the backend of the innings, Shahrukh has upped his game with the ball, picking up eight wickets so far. With the Lyca Kovai Kings captain bound to have a say in the game, he is a must-have in your LKK vs ITT Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

S Mohan Prasath: S Mohan Prasath stood out in the previous game for ITT, picking up three wickets while conceding just 11 runs. He has attacked the stumps and varied his pace to perfection, holding him in good stead. With the conditions suiting the spinners, Mohan Prasath could be a handy pick in your LKK vs ITT Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in LKK vs ITT Dream11 prediction team

S Ajith Ram (LKK)

Sai Sudharsan (LKK)

Maan Bafna (ITT)

Important stats for LKK vs ITT Dream11 prediction team

Shahrukh Khan - 104 runs and 8 wickets in 5 TNPL 2022 matches

M Mohammed - 6 wickets in 4 TNPL 2022 matches, Average: 20.00

Abhishek Tanwar - 11 wickets in 4 TNPL 2022 matches, Average: 9.09

LKK vs ITT Dream11 Prediction Today (TNPL 2022)

LKK vs ITT Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - TNPL 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Anirudha, T Raheja, S Chandran, S Aravind, S Sudharsan, M Mohammed, S Khan, A Tanwar, A Crist, S Ajith Ram and S Mohan Prasath.

Captain: S Sudharsan. Vice-captain: S Anirudha.

LKK vs ITT Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - TNPL 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Anirudha, M Bafna, S Chandran, S Aravind, S Sudharsan, M Mohammed, S Khan, A Tanwar, A Crist, R Divakar and S Mohan Prasath.

Captain: A Tanwar. Vice-captain: M Mohammed.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far