LKK vs NRK Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s TNPL match – June 16, 2023

Lyca Kovai Kings are all set to take on Nellai Royal Kings in the sixth match of the 2023 Tamil Nadu Premier League on June 16 at 7:15 PM IST. The game will take place at SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore.

Lyca Kovai Kings are the table-toppers with a marginally better Net Run Rate (NRR) than Nellai Royal Kings. Their crushing victory against IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans in the opening match helped them achieve a healthy NRR of 3.5.

Nellai Royal Kings, meanwhile, are in the second position on the points table with an NRR of 3.139. They head into this fixture following a dominant all-round performance against Siechem Madurai Panthers, winning by six wickets and 38 balls to spare.

As the two teams gear up for this exciting contest, here are our top three picks for captain or vice-captain in the LKK vs NRK Dream11 prediction match.

#3 Shahrukh Khan (LKK) - 9 credits

Shahrukh Khan (Image Courtesy: Getty Images)

Shahrukh Khan demonstrated his worth in the recently concluded edition of the IPL. Furthermore, he looked in formidable touch in the last game, smashing a quick-fire 25 at a strike rate of 166.66.

Khan averages just under 20 in T20s with a strike rate of 132. Nevertheless, he is an exciting talent and we recommend picking him as captain or vice-captain for the LKK vs NRK Dream11 prediction match.

#2 Nidhish Rajagopal (NRK) - 7.5 credits

Nidhish Rajagopal (Image Courtesy: TNPL - Focus Sports)

Nidhish Rajagopal looked in sublime form in the last game, smashing 42(26) to steer his side to a huge victory over the Panthers.

Rajagopal's overall T20 numbers are staggering as he averages 100 with the bat with a strike rate of 176.9, including a career-best score of 122. For these reasons, we recommend picking him as captain or vice-captain for the LKK vs NRK Dream11 prediction match.

#1 Sai Sudharsan (LKK) - 9 credits

IPL 2023: Qualifier 2 - Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians

Sai Sudharsan was the player of the match in the opening game of the season, scoring a brilliant 86(45). His scintillating knock helped Lyca Kovai Kings sail to a comfortable 70-run victory. Besides, he also had a very good IPL season for the Gujarat Titans, averaging over 50 with a strike rate of 141, including a dazzling 96 in the final.

Due to his current form, Sudharsan is our top pick as captain or vice-captain for the LKK vs NRK Dream11 prediction match.

