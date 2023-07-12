LKK vs NRK Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s TNPL match – July 12, 2023

The highly-anticipated Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023 final is here, featuring Lyca Kovai Kings against Nellai Royal Kings at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli. Both teams have showcased their consistency throughout the tournament, and now they will battle it out for the ultimate title.

Lyca Kovai Kings, the table-toppers, secured their place in the finals by defeating Dindigul Dragons in Qualifier 1 with a convincing 30-run victory. Their consistent performances have been the key to their success, with a blend of young talents and experienced players in their lineup.

Nellai Royal Kings, on the other hand, emerged victorious in Qualifier 2 against Dindigul Dragons, winning the match by seven wickets. Like Kovai, they have displayed consistency and have seen their young players step up when it mattered the most.

In this crucial encounter where both the teams fight it out for one last time, here are three captaincy picks for the LKK vs NRK Dream11 team:

#3 Rithik Easwaran (NRK) - 8 Credits

Rithik showcased his match-winning capabilities by smashing 39 runs off just 11 balls in qualifier 2. His exceptional performance makes him a captaincy pick in the LKK vs NRK Dream11 team. He is a promising batsman and a skilled wicketkeeper, making him a valuable asset to the team.

#2 Guruswamy Ajitesh (NRK) - 9 Credits

G Ajitesh in action (Image Courtesy: TNPL Media)

Another young sensation in the Nellai Royal Kings lineup, Ajitesh has been a consistent performer with the bat throughout the tournament. He played a pivotal role in the qualifier, scoring an unbeaten 73 runs against Dindigul.

His reliability and ability to perform under pressure make him a captaincy pick in the LKK vs NRK Dream11 team. Additionally, he has already scored a century against Lyca Kovai Kings during the league stage and amassed an impressive total of 384 runs in nine matches.

#1 Shahrukh Khan (LKK) - 9 Credits

Shahrukh Khan celebrating a wicket (Image Courtesy: TNPL Media)

Shahrukh Khan has consistently performed in both the bowling and batting departments. With 14 wickets in eight matches, he has proved to be a valuable asset with the ball and a mandatory pick for the LKK vs NRK Dream11 team.

Moreover, his recent half-century against Madurai in the last league game showcased his batting prowess. Known for his ability to thrive in big matches, Shahrukh Khan is a wise captaincy pick in the LKK vs NRK Dream11 team.

Poll : Which of these players will fetch more points today? G Ajitesh Shahrukh Khan 0 votes