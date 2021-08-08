LKK vs NRK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for TNPL Match 27

Match 27 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2021 has the Lyca Kovai Kings taking on the Nellai Royal Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

Lyca Kovai Kings will be desperately looking for a big win to keep their playoff chances alive. But they face a strong Nellai Royal Kings side, who are also in the mix for a top-four finish in the TNPL.

LKK vs NRK TNPL 2021 Probable Playing 11 Today

LKK XI

Ganga Sridhar Raju, R Kavin (wk), Sai Sudharsan, U Mukilesh, Shahrukh Khan (c), A Venkataraman, N Selva Kumaran, Abhishek Tanwar, S Ajith Ram, R Divakar and V Yudheeswaran

NRK XI

Baba Aparajith (c), L Suryaprakash, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Sanjay Yadav, Baba Indrajith (wk), Arjun Murthy, Sri Neranjan, NS Harish, T Veeramani, V Athisayaraj Davidson and Trilok Nag

Match Details

LKK vs NRK, TNPL 2021, Match 27

Date and Time: August 8, 2021, at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Pitch Report

Although a good batting track is expected at Chepauk, the pitch is on the slower side. While the pacers will get some swing early on, the spinners should ideally have a bigger say in the outcome of the game. Wickets in hand will be key for both teams as they aim for a score of at least 150 if they are to bat first here at Chepauk.

Today's LKK vs NRK TNPL 2021 Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Baba Indrajith: Baba Indrajith's composure in the middle overs has served the Nellai Royal Kings well in quite a few TNPL matches. With a playoff place hanging in the balance, a big knock is on the cards from Indrajith.

Batter

Sai Sudharsan: TNPL 2021's top run-scorer, Sai Sudharsan, has been in terrific form off late. With this being a must-win game for the Kovai Kings, he is one to keep an eye out for.

All-rounder

Sanjay Yadav: Sanjay Yadav has been the Royal Kings' X-factor with both the bat and ball. Given the nature of the pitch, he is a must-have in the fantasy team.

Bowler

Athisayaraj Davidson: Nellai Royal Kings lead pacer Athisayaraj Davidson has been sensational, with nine wickets to his name. Capable of picking up wickets with both the new ball and in the death, he is a fine addition to any LKK vs NRK Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in LKK vs NRK Dream11 prediction team

S Sudharsan (LKK) - 452 points

Sanjay Yadav (NRK) - 438 points

Ganga Sridhar Raju (LKK) - 424 points

Important stats for LKK vs NRK TNPL 2021 Dream11 prediction team

Sai Sudharsan: 301 runs in 6 TNPL 2021 matches; Bat Average: 75.25

Baba Aparajith: 153 runs in 6 TNPL 2021 matches, Bat Average: 30.60

Athisayaraj Davidson: 9 wickets in 6 TNPL 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 17.56

LKK vs NRK Dream11 Prediction Today (TNPL 2021)

LKK vs NRK Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Baba Indrajith, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Baba Aparajith, Shahrukh Khan, Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Tanwar, Sanjay Yadav, N Selva Kumaran, Athisayaraj Davidson, R Divakar and N Harish

Captain: Shahrukh Khan. Vice-captain: Baba Aparajith

LKK vs NRK Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Baba Indrajith, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Baba Aparajith, Ganga Sridhar Raju, Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Tanwar, Sanjay Yadav, N Selva Kumaran, Athisayaraj Davidson, S Ajith Ram and N Harish

Captain: Baba Aparajith. Vice-captain: S Sudharsan

Edited by Samya Majumdar