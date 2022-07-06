LKK vs SS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for TNPL 2022, Match 11

The 11th match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2022 will see Lyca Kovai Kings (LKK) take on the Salem Spartans (SS) at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul on Wednesday, July 6.

Lyca Kovai Kings haven't had a good start to their TNPL 2022 campaign, losing both their games so far. Despite boasting a strong roster, the Kings have failed to click as a unit. They will still start today's game as the clear favorites, given the firepower they have in their batting unit. They come across a Salem Spartans side who perhaps have the best bowling attack in the competition. While they are missing some key players, the Spartans are well and truly capable of springing a surprise. With both teams eager to get their first win of the season, a cracker of a contest beckons in Dindigul.

LKK vs SS Probable Playing 11 Today

LKK XI

Ganga Sridhar Raju, Suresh Kumar (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Shijit Chandran, U Mukilesh, Shahrukh Khan (c), Balu Surya, S Ajith Ram, R Divakar, Abhishek Tanwar and V Yudheeswaran.

SS XI

Jafar Jamal, Gopinath K, R Kavin (wk), Daryl Ferrario, Ravi Karthikeyan, S Abishiek, Murugan Ashwin (c), B Praanesh, M Ganesh Moorthi, G Kishoor and G Periyaswamy.

Match Details

LKK vs SS, TNPL 2022, Match 11

Date and Time: 6th July 2022, 3:15 PM IST

Venue: NPR College Ground, Dindigul

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game is expected at the NPR College Ground despite there being ample help available for both the pacers and spinners. The new ball shouldn't do too much early on, with the batters likely to go after the bowling from ball one. As the match progresses, the pitch can slow down and bring the spinners into play. A change of pace will be key for the bowlers in the backend of the innings. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 170 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s LKK vs SS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeepers

R Kavin: R Kavin had a decent outing in the previous game for the Spartans, scoring some valuable runs in the top order. The wicketkeeper-batter is a good player of pace and is capable of clearing the boundary at will. With Kavin in decent form as well, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Batters

Sai Sudharsan: Sai Sudarshan has not been able to convert his starts into big ones for the Lyca Kovai Kings this season. However, he is one of the most promising youngsters in the competition, with his ability to score big runs being noteworthy.

All-rounders

Shahrukh Khan: Shahrukh Khan is a household name on the Tamil Nadu domestic circuit, with his performances in the TNPL holding him in good stead. The Lyca Kovai Kings captain has not fired with the bat but is surprisingly the highest wicket-taker in the TNPL 2022 at the time of writing. With his all-round skills bound to have a say in this game, he is a must-have in your LKK vs SS Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Murugan Ashwin: Murugan Ashwin is another TNPL star who has gone onto play for a few teams in the IPL. Ashwin is a skilled leggie who has a brilliant googly to fall back on. With the Salem Spartans captain capable of holding his own with the bat as well, he is a good addition to your LKK vs SS Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in LKK vs SS Dream11 prediction team

S Ajith Ram (LKK)

Sai Sudharsan (LKK)

Murugan Ashwin (SS)

Important stats for LKK vs SS Dream11 prediction team

Shahrukh Khan - 6 wickets in 2 TNPL 2022 matches, Average: 8.17

U Mukilesh - 99 runs in 2 TNPL 2022 matches, SR: 157.14

Daryl Ferrario - 60(49) vs NRK in the previous TNPL 2022 match

LKK vs SS Dream11 Prediction Today (TNPL 2022)

LKK vs SS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - TNPL 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Kavin, J Jamal, G Sridhar Raju, S Sudharsan, R Karthikeyan, S Khan, D Ferrario, M Ashwin, S Ajith Ram, R Divakar and G Periyaswamy.

Captain: S Sudharsan. Vice-captain: M Ashwin.

LKK vs SS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - TNPL 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Suresh Kumar, J Jamal, G Sridhar Raju, S Sudharsan, R Karthikeyan, S Khan, D Ferrario, M Ashwin, A Tanwar, R Divakar and G Periyaswamy.

Captain: G Sridhar Raju. Vice-captain: D Ferrario.

