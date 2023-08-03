LLG vs NK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Cricket Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, Match 18

The 18th game of the Cricket Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy will see Leinster Lightning (LLG) square off against Northern Knights (NK) at the Bready Cricket Club in Magheramason on Thursday, August 3. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the LLG vs NK Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

Leinster Lightning are winless in eight games, while Northern Knights have won four of their last eight. Leinster will give their all to win the gme, but Northern are expected to prevail.

LLG vs NK Match Details

The 18th game of the Cricket Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy will be played on August 3 at the Bready Cricket Club in Magheramason at 8:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: LLG vs NK, Match 18

Date and Time: August 3, 2023; 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Bready Cricket Club, Magheramason

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Batters who're tactically adept will score runs. Both teams could prefer to bat second. The last game played between NWW vs NK saw 159 runs scored for the loss of 15 wickets.

LLG vs NK Form Guide

LLG - Will be playing their first game

NK - Will be playing their first game

LLG vs NK Probable Playing XIs

LLG

No injury update

Seamus Lynch, Tim Tector (c), Adam Rosslee, Greg Ford, Mark Donegan (wk), Samuel Harbinson, Reuben Wilson, Joe Carroll, Amish Sidhu, Gavin Hoey, Fionn Hand

NK

No injury update

Ross Adair, Ruhan Pretorius, Cade Carmichael, Morgan Topping, Neil Rock (c & wk), Jason van der Merwe, Tyron Koen, Theo van Woerkom, Tom Mayes, Matthew Foster, Matthew Humphreys

LLG vs NK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

N Rock

Rock is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. M Donegan is another good pick.

Batters

P Stirling

T Tector and Stirling are the two best batter picks. R Adair played well in the last series, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

S Singh

R Pretorius and Singh are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. S Harbinson is another good pick.

Bowlers

T Mayes

The top bowler picks are M Humphreys and Mayes. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. F Hand is another good pick.

LLG vs NK match captain and vice-captain choices

S Singh

Singh bats in the middle order and also completes his quota of overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a key role here. He earned 126 points in the last game.

R Pretorius

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Pretorius the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the top order and bowls. You could also make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 415 points in the last four games.

Five must-picks for LLG vs NK, Match 18

S Harbinson

R Pretorius

S Singh

N Rock

T Mayes

Leinster Lightning vs Northern Knights Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Leinster Lightning vs Northern Knights Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: N Rock

Batters: P Stirling, T Tector, R Adair

All-rounders: S Harbinson, R Pretorius, S Singh, G Dockrell

Bowlers: F Hand, T Mayes, M Humphreys

Leinster Lightning vs Northern Knights Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: N Rock

Batters: P Stirling, T Tector, R Mudford, M Topping

All-rounders: S Harbinson, R Pretorius, S Singh, G Dockrell

Bowlers: T Mayes, M Humphreys