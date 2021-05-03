LLG vs NK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD match - May 4th, 2021

Match two of the Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD tournament has the Leinster Lightning taking on the Northern Knights at the Pembroke Cricket Club in Dublin on Tuesday.

The Leinster Lightning got off to the perfect start in the Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD after beating the North West Warriors by six wickets. Their bowling attack was on song as Barry McCarthy and George Dockrell picked up six wickets between them. Although they did face a few hiccups during the chase, Jamie Grassie held one end with a well-compiled 82 to lead his side to victory.

However, the Lightning face a tough test ahead in the form of the Northern Knights, who are arguably the favorites heading into the fixture. Led by Harry Tector, the Knights have a nice blend of youth and experience and will be looking to go the distance in the Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD. All eyes will be on Paul Stirling and Mark Adair, both of whom have starred for the national side in recent years.

Although the Lightning have already registered a win this season, they will start as underdogs against the Northern Knights. However, with the likes of Dockrell and Kevin O'Brien in their ranks, one cannot take the Lightning lightly at any cost.

Squads to choose from

Leinster Lightning

George Dockrell (c), Rory Anders, Andy Balbirnie, Peter Chase, Jonathan Garth, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Kevin O’Brien, Simi Singh, Jack Tector, Tim Tector, Lorcan Tucker

Northern Knights

Harry Tector (c), Mark Adair, James Cameron-Dow, David Delany, Luke Georgeson, Jeremy Lawlor, Graeme McCarter, James McCollum, Ruhan Pretorius, Neil Rock, Paul Stirling, Ben White.

Predicted Playing XIs

Leinster Lightning

Kevin O'Brien, Jack Tector, Jamie Grassi, Lorcan Tucker, George Dockrell, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Tim Tector, Peter Chase, Jonathan Garth and David O'Halloran

Northern Knights

Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, James McCollum, Neil Rock, Mark Adair, Ruhan Pretorius, Jeremy Lawlor, David Delany, James Cameron-Dow, Ben White and Graeme McCarter

Match Details

Match: Leinster Lightning vs Northern Knights, Match 2, Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD

Date & Time: 4th May 2021, at 3:15 PM IST

Venue: Pembroke Cricket Club, Dublin

Pitch Report

An even contest between bat and ball is expected on Tuesday, with ample help on offer for the bowlers. While there will be some swing available for the new ball bowlers, the spinners will also ideally come into play as the match progresses. The batsmen will need to bide their time in the middle, with wickets in hand being the key at the venue. The ball should skid on nicely on to the bat once it gets old, making for a good contest in the middle overs. Although 250 should be par here, both teams are capable of breaching it with ease, given the firepower they possess.

Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (LLG vs NK)

LLG vs NK Dream11 Tips - Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD

Fantasy Suggestion #1: L Tucker, B McCarthy, P Stirling, J McCollum, G Dockrell, K O'Brien, S Singh, M Adair, P Chase, D Delany and G McCarter

Captain: P Stirling. Vice-captain: G Dockrell

Fantasy Suggestion #2: L Tucker, B McCarthy, P Stirling, H Tector, G Dockrell, K O'Brien, J Grassi, M Adair, P Chase, D Delany and J Cameron-Dow

Captain: L Tucker. Vice-captain: P Stirling